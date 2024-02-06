Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.

Treasa Benn and Kristin Ham of the Evening Optimists give a check for $1500 to Cpl. Johnny Spencer of Cape Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51 for Shop with a Hero event. Each December local heroes including law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and first responders shop with needy children at the Cape Walmart Supercenter with funds provided by local businesses and organizations.
