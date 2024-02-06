All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Submitted Story
CommunityNovember 26, 2024

Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.

The Evening Optimists donated $1,500 to the Cape Fraternal Order of Police for the annual Shop with a Hero event, supporting local children in need during the holiday season.

Treasa Benn and Kristin Ham of the Evening Optimists give a check for $1500 to Cpl. Johnny Spencer of Cape Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51 for Shop with a Hero event. Each December local heroes including law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and first responders shop with needy children at the Cape Walmart Supercenter with funds provided by local businesses and organizations.
Treasa Benn and Kristin Ham of the Evening Optimists give a check for $1500 to Cpl. Johnny Spencer of Cape Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51 for Shop with a Hero event. Each December local heroes including law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and first responders shop with needy children at the Cape Walmart Supercenter with funds provided by local businesses and organizations.Submitted by Valerie Wondrick

Treasa Benn and Kristin Ham of the Evening Optimists give a check for $1500 to Cpl. Johnny Spencer of Cape Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51 for Shop with a Hero event. Each December local heroes including law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and first responders shop with needy children at the Cape Walmart Supercenter with funds provided by local businesses and organizations.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
Spreading cheer one gift at a time with Cape Jaycees
CommunityNov. 24
Spreading cheer one gift at a time with Cape Jaycees
Adopt Dr. Pepper and Mellow 11-23-24
CommunityNov. 23
Adopt Dr. Pepper and Mellow 11-23-24
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29
CommunityNov. 23
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29
Through the Woods: I can see you in the dark
CommunityNov. 23
Through the Woods: I can see you in the dark
Scott City Musings: We all have keepers
CommunityNov. 23
Scott City Musings: We all have keepers
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspective on life following car crash
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspective on life following car crash
Submitted: CCPA gives to Shop with a Hero
CommunityNov. 20
Submitted: CCPA gives to Shop with a Hero
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy