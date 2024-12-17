I love this time of year, as I get to enjoy so many fun moments with my grandchildren. Whether it is decorating gingerbread houses, baking cookies or attending their school holiday programs, I cherish seeing their eyes light up and the sparkle in their smiles during this season.

I recognize how lucky my family is, and it breaks my heart to know not all children experience such happy times with their families this time of year. Some children have been removed from their home. Some have been abused or neglected by a parent or other adult in the home. Others have parents who, perhaps because of a substance use disorder or mental illness, are unable to provide proper care for their children. I remind myself, but for the grace of God, I might have been one of those children too.

When a crisis arises, there are laws designed to protect these innocent children. While some children are placed with relatives, many others must be placed with strangers who are foster parents. Too often, emergency circumstances require the children to relocate quickly, packing all their material possessions into a trash bag to carry with them. And sometimes if the first new “home” doesn’t work out, they may be moved to another “home” again and again, carting their bag of possessions.

These children can end up in court for the cases authorities have brought against their parents. A courtroom can be a scary place for anyone, and downright terrifying for children who don’t understand what is happening to them and are worried about their uncertain future.

You may know there are various attorneys involved in these cases, including one who helps represent the child’s best interest. But did you know Missouri also has volunteer citizens who can help bring the children much-needed comfort, stability and consistency?

These trained adults are called “court-appointed special advocates,” also known as CASA volunteers. CASA programs serve nearly half the counties in Missouri. Where CASA programs are available, a court is able to appoint a CASA volunteer to a particular child’s case. The CASA volunteer gets to know not only the child but also the child’s relatives, teachers, and other caregivers, all in an effort to make sure everyone involved in the case – including the judge – can know the child’s needs, fears, successes and questions. Because each CASA volunteer serves just one child – or sibling group – the volunteer can be involved in the child’s life and at the child’s side in every court appearance. Sadly, for some children, the CASA volunteer provides the only familiar face they see and most consistent relationship they have.

Ultimately, the CASA volunteer makes a report that is helpful for the judge in deciding what is in the child’s best interest. In this way, the CASA volunteer can help ensure the child’s needs are being met while advocating for a permanent, safe and stable home for the child.

Unfortunately, the number of available CASA volunteers is woefully inadequate in comparison with the number of children in need. Last year, there were more than 19,500 abused and neglected children in Missouri. During that time, about 1,900 CASA volunteers served more than 4,700 children, leaving more than 14,800 children without the help of a CASA volunteer.

Here’s one example of the impact CASA can make: One volunteer served an 8-year-old boy who had been removed from an abusive home and was having difficulty in school. He had trouble sitting down and paying attention, struggled with reading and often disrupted class. Because of these challenges, the school asked that he be removed from the school. But his foster parents were not able to homeschool him, jeopardizing his placement. But his CASA volunteer had experience with learning disabilities. She advocated for the child to be tested, the judge adopted her recommendation, and the testing revealed the child was dyslexic and needed appropriate support. As a result, his behavior and educational performance improved. This stabilized his placement, and ultimately his foster parents adopted him. They were thankful the CASA volunteer got to know the child and dug deeper into the causes of his behavior. This led to stability and permanency and changed the trajectory of the child’s life.

This CASA volunteer is just one of the many everyday citizens with a heart for helping children. They are ordinary men and women – from all walks of life – whose service can make an extraordinary difference in the life of a child. Volunteers must complete a background screening, 30 to 40 hours of initial training, and about 12 hours a year in continuing education before being appointed. After spending time learning about the case and getting to know the child, they typically spend about 8 to 10 hours a month connecting with the child and making sure the child’s voice is heard.