Becky Harding and Lori Fowler of Area Properties present a check for $750 to Cpl. Johnny Spencer of the Cape Girardeau Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51, to help needy children shop during the annual Shop with a Hero event at the Cape Walmart Supercenter in December. Submitted by Valerie Wondrick