Senior Moments Column: Passing on the Good

Last year, my school was short on seniors willing to step up to help at our local blood drive, so I volunteered. I had never been to a blood drive before, but my principal swore it was an easy job. Our only jobs were to sign in donors, check their names off a list and give Power Red stickers to those who had signed up to donate a concentrated dose of red cells, the part of the blood used every day for those needing transfusions as part of their care. This year, when I volunteered again, we were allowed to put on gloves and wipe down the beds the donors would sit or lay on while they got their blood drawn. Yet another thing was new this year: I had decided I would donate for the first time.

My classmate and I chatted while waiting for people to come in. I told her I was worried about donating for the first time that afternoon, but she laughed it off, telling me I’d do great. Our time together passed quickly, and I signed up through RapidPass, a quick questionnaire online to determine donors’ eligibility. I gave the next group of student volunteers my license and made my way over to get checked out before I could officially donate.

They determined everything looked good, and I asked if we could wait for my mom to arrive before I started donating, as she had promised she would come. They agreed, since the drive had slowed towards the end of my shift. She walked in on me chatting with my classmates, and I moved to a bed so I could start my donation, with my mom standing anxiously beside me. The actual donation was over quickly and painlessly, al- though one of the workers warned me in the future, I may have to give advice on where to look for the vein they would need. I nodded, glad everything was going normally so far.

In approximately seven minutes, I was finished donating, and the nurse showed me the bag of my blood. I laughed a bit about how scared I’d been and then went to the snack area, sitting down to eat a cookie and drink a juice box. “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift was echoing in my earbuds when a sudden headache came on. I opened my mouth to mention it to my mom, but the world went dark before I had the chance.

I woke to the song still playing, arms gripping me up and two people shouting my name. I blinked and looked around at many worried faces. I was forced to lay down on an extra bed with a wet cloth to my forehead as I recited my name, the year, my location and my mom’s name. I felt fine still, just a little lightheaded and groggy from the quick movement from being slumped in the seat to the bed, especially after just being unconscious.