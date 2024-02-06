Senior Moments Column: Making the Most of My Year

My school is small enough that we could never even entertain the idea of starting a football team, so our annual homecoming is always during the basketball season. The night of homecoming begins with one of the last few home games. The homecoming court is introduced in between the varsity and junior varsity games. The cheerleaders perform a dance routine at halftime of the varsity game. Then, the actual dance begins after the varsity game is finished.

My classmates and I have decorated for the dance each year since we started high school, as one of our moms is in charge of making sure the dance’s decorations all get set up. This year, however, we also forced the current freshmen to join us, as my classmate’s mom will need a new group to help her set up homecoming next year.

The dance always takes place in the cafeteria, and it has a simple setup. We taught the freshmen how to put together the lit posts and stars galore that serve as our decor without fail every year.

Then, we all went home and prepared ourselves for the dance. It is typical for the girls to have everything prepared at home, simply doing their makeup and hair before the game, then attending the game in normal attire. Everyone goes home quickly after the game to change — girls into dresses and boys taking much-needed showers — and then arrives at the dance usually around 9:30 p.m.

I spent my last homecoming game working in the senior concession stand, which raises money for our weeklong senior trip in April. I didn’t really mind, since I had already watched the cheerleading dance and got to come out to watch the homecoming court to be announced. Unfortunately, we ended up losing both games.