Senior Moments Column: Inspiring the next generation

Robotics has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Our team, the Gearheads, has always prided ourselves on our community involvement, especially our annual pep rallies.

At the pep rallies, students from Kindergarten to high school get to meet Sparky, our robot, and see him complete whatever task First Tech Challenge (FTC), the program all robotics teams compete through, has created for that year. When I was younger, I remember looking forward to seeing the big kids show off Sparky.

And now, here I am, one of those big kids.

Last year, robotics was my main focus. I dedicated hours to ensure our team a chance at state, going so far as programming a code to make the robot run without human intervention, teaching the younger members how to conduct an interview and reaching out to workers in our community in STEM careers. All of these things and more make up the main values of FTC. Since we rarely have the best robot at the competitions, I was determined for us to be the best team.

Our interview went smoothly, and the judges came back several times to talk to us at the annual district competition hosted at SEMO. Typically, an interview is where you get the opportunity to brag about everything that happens outside of competitions. You talk about how involved the community is, how you got your ideas for the robot and how you work together as a team. Without a good interview, getting the Inspire Award is impossible. The Inspire Award is a prize given to the team that represents FTC’s core values of discovery, innovation, teamwork and gracious professionalism. This award guarantees the receiving team a spot at state.

My hopes soared as we walked into the awards ceremony, knowing we had done the best we could. Our whole team was shocked when they announced we had received the Inspire Award.