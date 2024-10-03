All sections
CommunityOctober 7, 2024
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
Discover the delicious and varied menu options at Cape Girardeau and Jackson Senior Centers for Oct. 7-11, featuring hearty meals like Salisbury steak, chicken Cordon Bleu, and baked fish.
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken sandwich or chili dog, warm-corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or German chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or multi-bean soup, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or crackers and chilled applesauce or apple-dump cake.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or roasted chicken thighs, spinach au gratin, squash casserole, whole-grain biscuit and chilled peaches or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chicken pot pie, au gratin potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or pumpkin crunch.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecued riblet on bun, broccoli, potato wedges and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or kettle beef, Paco-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, roll and cheesecake or Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or ground-beef stroganoff, spinach salad, carrots, roll and pears.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and fruit salad.

