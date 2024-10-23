All sections
CommunityOctober 26, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Discover the delicious and diverse meal options at Cape Girardeau and Jackson Senior Centers for Oct. 28-Nov. 1, featuring hearty breakfasts, savory lunches, and festive themed dishes.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hashbrowns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit salad.

Tuesday: Beef tamale pie or chicken chili bake, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich on bun or beef and cabbage casserole, Mediterranean veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Witches brew stew or bat booogers, creepy crispy okra, green-monster salad, fermented roll or bun and vampire chilled fruit or devil's ghoul cake with orange slime.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Broccoli-cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, potato wedges, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, peas and carrots, kraut, roll and peaches or fancy fruit.

Thursday: Meatloaf or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or cake.

