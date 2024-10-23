Senior Center Menus for Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hashbrowns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit salad.
Tuesday: Beef tamale pie or chicken chili bake, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich on bun or beef and cabbage casserole, Mediterranean veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.
Thursday: Witches brew stew or bat booogers, creepy crispy okra, green-monster salad, fermented roll or bun and vampire chilled fruit or devil's ghoul cake with orange slime.
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.
Jackson
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Broccoli-cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, potato wedges, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, peas and carrots, kraut, roll and peaches or fancy fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.
Friday: Chicken sandwich or baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or cake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.