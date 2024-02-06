All sections
CommunityNovember 2, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 4-8

Check out the delicious senior center menus for Nov. 4-8 in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, featuring diverse options from beef stroganoff to chicken Cordon Bleu and delightful desserts.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef stroganoff or chicken broccoli pasta, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and warm cinnamon apples or apple dump cake.

Tuesday: Almond Dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or shepherd's pie, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or pineapple cake.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced spice cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced cherry cake.

Jackson

Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecued riblet on bun, three-bean salad, potato wedges and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or beef and noodles, broccoli, mashed potatoes, roll and cheesecake or Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken dumplings or Swedish meatballs, spinach salad, carrots, roll and pears.

Thursday: Meatloaf or Italian sausage, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and fruit salad.

