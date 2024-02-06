Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Beefy shells and sauce pasta bake or broccoli cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, Italian peas, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or pumpkin crunch.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, spinach salad, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or cranberry crisp.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or beans, sausage and rice, Asian-blend veggies, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled pineapple or orange poke cake.
Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.
Jackson
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Broccoli cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, potato wedges, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Barbecued pork on bun or baked or fried fish, fried okra, baked beans, roll and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.
