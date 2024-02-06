Senior Center Menus for Nov. 18-22

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Poppyseed chicken with rice or vegetable beef soup, winter-blend veggies, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or creamy fruit with coconut.

Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham slice, dressing, gravy, candied sweet potatoes, green bean, cranberry salad, hot roll and sugar-free pumpkin D-lite or pumpkin or pecan pie.

Friday: Beef and bean chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, raw veggies and dip, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.