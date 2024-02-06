All sections
CommunityNovember 17, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 18-22

Check out the delicious meal options at Senior Centers in Cape Girardeau and Jackson for Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, featuring pasta, meatloaf, roast turkey, chili and more, with a variety of sides and desserts.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Poppyseed chicken with rice or vegetable beef soup, winter-blend veggies, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or creamy fruit with coconut.

Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham slice, dressing, gravy, candied sweet potatoes, green bean, cranberry salad, hot roll and sugar-free pumpkin D-lite or pumpkin or pecan pie.

Friday: Beef and bean chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, raw veggies and dip, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Jackson

Monday: Chopped steak with mushroom and onions or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, Lima beans, coleslaw, roll and pears.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or sloppy Joe on bun, oven-fried potatoes and onions, cornbread, spinach and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Turkey or ham, dressing, winter-blend veggies, corn, roll and Mandarin oranges or pumpkin pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce.

Story Tags
senior center menus
