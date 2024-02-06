All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunityNovember 10, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 11-15

Check out the delicious Senior Center menus for Nov. 11-15 in Cape Girardeau/Scott City and Jackson, featuring hearty meals like beef stew, chicken pot pie, and a variety of desserts.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or chili dog, warm corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or Oreo cheesecake.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew of roasted chicken thighs, spinach au gratin, breaded cauliflower, whole-grain biscuit and chilled peaches or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Pork roast or chicken pot pie, au gratin potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or assorted pies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day.

Tuesday: Chicken breast filet or ground-beef stroganoff, dressing, green beans, corn, roll and peaches.

Wednesday: Beefy macaroni casserole or chicken tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, Parmesan peas, garlic bread and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Oven-baked chicken or brat on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, roll, peach cobbler or citrus salad.

Friday: Chili with beef and beans with peanut butter sandwich or baked or fried fish, coleslaw, potato wedges, crackers or cornbread and fruit cocktail.

Story Tags
senior center menus
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 11
Submitted: Rotary receives grant for gardening program
CommunityNov. 11
Seeing Past the Symbols: Reflections on accompanying my dad ...
CommunityNov. 11
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
CommunityNov. 11
Salute to veterans 2024: Fred Carroll reflects on what servi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Meet the Experts: Celebrate retirement with The Villas of Jackson
CommunityNov. 9
Meet the Experts: Celebrate retirement with The Villas of Jackson
Salute to veterans 2024: Navy veteran brings military precision to Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation position
CommunityNov. 9
Salute to veterans 2024: Navy veteran brings military precision to Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation position
Ramblewood Garden Club plants Arbor Day tree
CommunityNov. 9
Ramblewood Garden Club plants Arbor Day tree
Scott City Musings: Towns: Today and back when
CommunityNov. 9
Scott City Musings: Towns: Today and back when
Through the Woods: A 4-inch bluegill
CommunityNov. 9
Through the Woods: A 4-inch bluegill
Say Cheese!
CommunityNov. 9
Say Cheese!
Revising the rules of engagement, court says jilted bride must give back $70,000 ring
CommunityNov. 8
Revising the rules of engagement, court says jilted bride must give back $70,000 ring
Salute to veterans 2024: Peggy Stieneke's journey of service and resilience
CommunityNov. 8
Salute to veterans 2024: Peggy Stieneke's journey of service and resilience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy