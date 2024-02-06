Senior Center Menus for Nov. 11-15

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or chili dog, warm corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or Oreo cheesecake.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stew of roasted chicken thighs, spinach au gratin, breaded cauliflower, whole-grain biscuit and chilled peaches or German chocolate cake.
Thursday: Pork roast or chicken pot pie, au gratin potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or assorted pies.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.
Jackson
Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday: Chicken breast filet or ground-beef stroganoff, dressing, green beans, corn, roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Beefy macaroni casserole or chicken tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, Parmesan peas, garlic bread and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Oven-baked chicken or brat on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, roll, peach cobbler or citrus salad.
Friday: Chili with beef and beans with peanut butter sandwich or baked or fried fish, coleslaw, potato wedges, crackers or cornbread and fruit cocktail.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.