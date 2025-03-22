All sections
CommunityMarch 22, 2025

Senior Center Menus for March 24-28

Check out the delicious and diverse senior center menus for Monday, March 24, to Friday, March 28, in Cape Girardeau/Scott City and Jackson, featuring options such as beef stroganoff, almond Dion chicken and cheeseburgers.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef stroganoff or chicken Alfredo pasta, Brussels sprouts, cooked carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and warm cinnamon apples or Ambrosia fruit dessert.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or mushroom chopped steak, California-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced spice cake.

Wednesday: Almond Dion chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing ears or dusted brownie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or beef French dip, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or coconut cream delight.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried cod with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced cherry cake.

Jackson

Monday: Ham slice or boneless chicken wings, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken breast fillet or beef liver and onions, dressing, green beans, corn, roll and peaches.

Wednesday: Beefy macaroni casserole or brat on bun, Italian-blend veggies, Parmesan peas, garlic bread and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Oven-baked chicken or cheeseburger on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, roll, peach cobbler and citrus salad.

Friday: Chili with beef and beans with peanut butter sandwich or backed or fried fish, coleslaw, potato wedges, crackers or cornbread and fruit cocktail.

Jackson Senior Center Menu
Cape Girardeau Senior Center Menu
