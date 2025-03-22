Senior Center Menus for March 24-28

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beef stroganoff or chicken Alfredo pasta, Brussels sprouts, cooked carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and warm cinnamon apples or Ambrosia fruit dessert.

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken or mushroom chopped steak, California-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced spice cake.

Wednesday: Almond Dion chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing ears or dusted brownie.

Thursday: Ham and beans or beef French dip, seasoned cabbage, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or coconut cream delight.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried cod with hush puppies, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced cherry cake.