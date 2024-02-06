Senior Center Menus for March 17-21

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Corned beef or chicken-fried chicken, cabbage and carrots, Irish-buttered potatoes, Emerald Isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake.
Tuesday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hash browns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and orange juice.
Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich on bun or sausage mostaccioli, winter-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.
Thursday: Pork roast or glazed meatballs, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples or candy-apple cake.
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried shrimp, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.
Jackson
Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecue riblet on bun, broccoli, potato wedges and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or ground beef stroganoff, paco-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, roll and cheesecake or Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or barbecue pork on bun, spinach salad, carrots, roll and pears.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and fruit salad.
