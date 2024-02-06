Senior Center Menus for March 17-21

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Corned beef or chicken-fried chicken, cabbage and carrots, Irish-buttered potatoes, Emerald Isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake.

Tuesday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hash browns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and orange juice.

Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich on bun or sausage mostaccioli, winter-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Pork roast or glazed meatballs, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples or candy-apple cake.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried shrimp, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.