CommunityMarch 15, 2025

Senior Center Menus for March 17-21

Check out the diverse and delicious menu options at the Cape Girardeau/Scott City and Jackson senior centers for Monday, March 17, through Friday, March 21, featuring dishes such as corned beef, chicken-fried chicken and barbecued pulled pork.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Corned beef or chicken-fried chicken, cabbage and carrots, Irish-buttered potatoes, Emerald Isle salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pears or lime-poke cake.

Tuesday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hash browns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and orange juice.

Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich on bun or sausage mostaccioli, winter-blend veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Pork roast or glazed meatballs, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples or candy-apple cake.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried shrimp, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.

Jackson

Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecue riblet on bun, broccoli, potato wedges and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or ground beef stroganoff, paco-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, roll and cheesecake or Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or barbecue pork on bun, spinach salad, carrots, roll and pears.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and fruit salad.

Jackson Senior Center Menu
Cape Girardeau Senior Center Menu
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

