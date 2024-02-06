Senior Center Menus for March 10-14

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Beefy shells and sauce pasta bake or broccoli-cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, Italian peas, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or fancy fruit dessert.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, green beans, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or blonde brownie.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or cabbage roll, Asian-blend veggies, egg roll, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled pineapple or orange-poke cake.
Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or strawberry cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or Italian sloppy Joe, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and cinnamon applesauce or applesauce cake.
Jackson
Monday: Salisbury steak or sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and ice cream or pears.
Tuesday: Potato soup with ham sandwich or stuffed peppers, corn, garden salad, roll, crackers and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or sloppy Joe, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and peaches or Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Pork-loin chop or cheeseburger on bun, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and apple cobbler or Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or baked or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or cake.
