Senior Center Menus for March 10-14

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy shells and sauce pasta bake or broccoli-cheese soup with 1/2 sandwich, Italian peas, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or fancy fruit dessert.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, green beans, spinach salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or blonde brownie.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or cabbage roll, Asian-blend veggies, egg roll, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled pineapple or orange-poke cake.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or strawberry cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or Italian sloppy Joe, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and cinnamon applesauce or applesauce cake.