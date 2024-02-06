All sections
CommunityJanuary 4, 2025

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 6-10

Check out the diverse and delicious meal options available at the Cape Girardeau/Scott City and Jackson senior centers from Jan. 6-10, featuring everything from sausage and eggs to barbecued pulled pork.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hash browns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit salad.

Tuesday: Beef tamale pie or chicken nachos, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, tortilla chips, whole-grain bread slice and tropical frit or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich on bun or meat, egg and cheese chef salad, Mediterranean veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Pork roast or chicken and dumplings, au gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples or pumpkin crunch.

Friday; Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.

Jackson

Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecued riblet on bun, broccoli, potato wedges and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or ground beef stroganoff, Paco-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, roll and cheesecake or Mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Chicken dumplings or hot dog, spinach salad, carrots, roll and pears.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and fruit salad.

senior center menus
