All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityJanuary 25, 2025

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 27-31

Check out the delicious senior center menus for Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan, 31, in Cape Girardeau and Scott City, featuring a variety of comforting dishes such as pasta with meat sauce, poppyseed chicken and homemade meatloaf.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey-bun cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or beef and cabbage casserole, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate-iced yellow cake.

Wednesday: Poppyseed chicken with rice or vegetable beef soup, fresh broccoli salad, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or cream fruit with coconut.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Beef and bean chili with half sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, raw veggies and dip, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Broccoli cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, potato wedges, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, peas and carrots, kraut, roll and peaches or fancy fruit.

Friday: Barbecued pork on bun or baked or fried fish, fried okra, baked beans, roll and Mandarin oranges.

Story Tags
senior center menus
Advertisement
Related
CommunityJan. 25
Club news 1-25-25
CommunityJan. 25
Dress-up days and values: Inside St. Paul Lutheran's excitin...
CommunityJan. 25
Adopt Gina 1-25-25
CommunityJan. 25
Hovis honored as 2024 Legislative Champion

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Scott City Musings: Life, death and cremation
CommunityJan. 25
Scott City Musings: Life, death and cremation
Through the Woods: Snow in the woods
CommunityJan. 25
Through the Woods: Snow in the woods
Night to remember: Cape couple have unforgettable experience at Liberty Inauguration Ball
CommunityJan. 25
Night to remember: Cape couple have unforgettable experience at Liberty Inauguration Ball
Discover hidden gems with James Baughn’s ‘Pavement Ends’ memorial book release
CommunityJan. 21
Discover hidden gems with James Baughn’s ‘Pavement Ends’ memorial book release
Photo gallery: Mercy Southeast Journey Gala 2025
CommunityJan. 19
Photo gallery: Mercy Southeast Journey Gala 2025
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 20-24
CommunityJan. 18
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 20-24
Adopt Ahsoka 1-18-25
CommunityJan. 18
Adopt Ahsoka 1-18-25
Scott City Musings: 70 years ago
CommunityJan. 18
Scott City Musings: 70 years ago
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy