Senior Center Menus for Jan. 27-31

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Broccoli cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, potato wedges, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Meatloaf or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, peas and carrots, kraut, roll and peaches or fancy fruit.

Friday: Barbecued pork on bun or baked or fried fish, fried okra, baked beans, roll and Mandarin oranges.