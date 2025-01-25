Senior Center Menus for Jan. 27-31

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey-bun cake.
Tuesday: Chicken and dressing or beef and cabbage casserole, green beans, glazed carrots, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate-iced yellow cake.
Wednesday: Poppyseed chicken with rice or vegetable beef soup, fresh broccoli salad, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or cream fruit with coconut.
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Beef and bean chili with half sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, raw veggies and dip, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.
Jackson
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Broccoli cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, potato wedges, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, peas and carrots, kraut, roll and peaches or fancy fruit.
Friday: Barbecued pork on bun or baked or fried fish, fried okra, baked beans, roll and Mandarin oranges.
