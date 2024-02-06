Senior Center Menus for Jan. 20-24

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr., holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, coleslaw, roll and pears.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or slopped Joe on bun, oven-fried potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.

Thursday: Ground beef stew or white chili, winter-blend veggies, biscuit or crackers and Mandarin oranges or cherry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce or cake.