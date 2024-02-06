All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityJanuary 18, 2025

Senior Center Menus for Jan. 20-24

Check out the senior center menus for Cape Girardeau/Scott City and Jackson for Monday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 24, featuring hearty options such as beef stew, chicken pot pie and baked fish. Note: Centers closed Monday.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr., holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or chili dog, warm-corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or Oreo cheesecake.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or glazed chicken breast, spinach au gratin, breaded cauliflower, whole-grain biscuit or chilled peaches or German chocolate cake.

Thursday: Pork and gravy or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or honey cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr., holiday.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, coleslaw, roll and pears.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or slopped Joe on bun, oven-fried potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.

Thursday: Ground beef stew or white chili, winter-blend veggies, biscuit or crackers and Mandarin oranges or cherry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce or cake.

Story Tags
senior center menus
Advertisement
Related
CommunityJan. 18
Adopt Ahsoka 1-18-25
CommunityJan. 18
Scott City Musings: 70 years ago
CommunityJan. 18
Through the Woods: A winter closeup
CommunityJan. 18
End of an era: VintageNOW Fashion Show concludes, but suppor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Carin Thamke releases 'Zebra in the Woods', a heartwarming animal adventure for young readers
CommunityJan. 16
Carin Thamke releases 'Zebra in the Woods', a heartwarming animal adventure for young readers
Photo Gallery: River Campus' production of Hansel and Gretel
CommunityJan. 15
Photo Gallery: River Campus' production of Hansel and Gretel
Music and theater students bring 'Hansel and Gretel' to life at River Campus
CommunityJan. 15
Music and theater students bring 'Hansel and Gretel' to life at River Campus
“It’s Nice to Have Old Friends:" Group from former Sedgewickville, Mo., school gathers monthly
CommunityJan. 14
“It’s Nice to Have Old Friends:" Group from former Sedgewickville, Mo., school gathers monthly
Aska Maret to perform as part of Underground Jazz series this weekend
CommunityJan. 13
Aska Maret to perform as part of Underground Jazz series this weekend
Adopt Casey 1-11-25
CommunityJan. 11
Adopt Casey 1-11-25
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 13-17
CommunityJan. 11
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 13-17
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dawn Prim
CommunityJan. 11
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dawn Prim
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy