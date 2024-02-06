Senior Center Menus for Jan. 20-24

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr., holiday.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or chili dog, warm-corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or Oreo cheesecake.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or glazed chicken breast, spinach au gratin, breaded cauliflower, whole-grain biscuit or chilled peaches or German chocolate cake.
Thursday: Pork and gravy or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or honey cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.
Jackson
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, coleslaw, roll and pears.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or slopped Joe on bun, oven-fried potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.
Thursday: Ground beef stew or white chili, winter-blend veggies, biscuit or crackers and Mandarin oranges or cherry cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce or cake.
