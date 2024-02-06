All sections
February 1, 2025

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 3-7

Check out the delicious menu lineup for the Cape Girardeau and Scott City senior centers for Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, featuring a variety of hearty meals such as beefy pasta bake, chicken dumplings and sweet treats.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy shells and sauce pasta bake or broccoli cheese soup with half of a sandwich, creamed peas, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or black forest cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, spinach salad, green bean almondine, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or cranberry crisp.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or beans, sausage and rice, Asian-blend veggies, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled pineapple or orange-poke cake.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and cinnamon applesauce or applesauce cake.

Jackson

Monday: Ham and beans or beef ravioli, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and ice cream or peaches.

Tuesday: Potato soup with ham sandwich or stuffed peppers, corn, garden salad, roll, crackers and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or chicken livers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and pears.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and apple cobbler or Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Chicken cordon bleu or baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or cake.

Cape Girardeau Senior Center Menu
Jackson Senior Center Menu
