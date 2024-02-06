Senior Center Menus for Feb. 3-7

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy shells and sauce pasta bake or broccoli cheese soup with half of a sandwich, creamed peas, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or black forest cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, spinach salad, green bean almondine, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or cranberry crisp.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or beans, sausage and rice, Asian-blend veggies, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled pineapple or orange-poke cake.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and cinnamon applesauce or applesauce cake.