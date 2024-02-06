All sections
February 22, 2025

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 24-28

Check out the delicious and varied menu options at the Senior Centers in Cape Girardeau and Scott City for Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, featuring hearty meals such as Salisbury steak, chicken pot pie and baked fish.



Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken and noodle soup, mashed potatoes, broccoli bake, whole-grain hot roll or crackers and chilled applesauce or cherry ambrosia.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or chili dog, warm corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or Oreo cheesecake.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or glazed chicken breast, spinach au gratin, breaded cauliflower, whole-grain biscuit and chilled peaches or peach cake.

Thursday: Pork and gravy or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, Caesar salad whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or cranberry spice cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.

Jackson

Monday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, coleslaw, roll and pears or pudding.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or sloppy Joe on bun, oven-fried potatoes and onions, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Ground-beef stew or chicken vegetable soup, winter-blend veggies, biscuit or crackers and Mandarin oranges or cherry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce or cookies.

