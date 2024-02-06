Senior Center Menus for Feb. 24-28

Jackson

Monday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, coleslaw, roll and pears or pudding.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or sloppy Joe on bun, oven-fried potatoes and onions, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Ground-beef stew or chicken vegetable soup, winter-blend veggies, biscuit or crackers and Mandarin oranges or cherry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce or cookies.