Senior Center Menus for Feb. 24-28

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Salisbury steak or chicken and noodle soup, mashed potatoes, broccoli bake, whole-grain hot roll or crackers and chilled applesauce or cherry ambrosia.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or chili dog, warm corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or Oreo cheesecake.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or glazed chicken breast, spinach au gratin, breaded cauliflower, whole-grain biscuit and chilled peaches or peach cake.
Thursday: Pork and gravy or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, Caesar salad whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or cranberry spice cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.
Jackson
Monday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, coleslaw, roll and pears or pudding.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or sloppy Joe on bun, oven-fried potatoes and onions, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Ground-beef stew or chicken vegetable soup, winter-blend veggies, biscuit or crackers and Mandarin oranges or cherry cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce or cookies.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.