CommunityFebruary 15, 2025

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 17-21

Check out the delicious menu options at Cape Girardeau and Jackson Senior Centers for Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21. Enjoy a variety of meals including beef stroganoff, almond Dijon chicken and more. Centers closed Monday.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Center closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff or chicken Alfredo pasta, Brussels sprouts, lyonnaise carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and warm cinnamon apples or apple dump cake.

Wednesday: Almond Dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, sesame green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or carrot cake.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, Hawaiian coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or honey cake.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for Presidents Day.

Tuesday: Chicken breast filet or sliced turkey, dressing, green beans, corn, roll and peaches.

Wednesday: Beefy macaroni casserole or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, Parmesan peas, garlic bread and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Oven-baked chicken or brat on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, roll and peach cobbler or citrus salad.

Friday: Chili with beef and beans with peanut butter sandwich or baked or fried fish, coleslaw, potato wedges, crackers or cornbread and fruit cocktail.

