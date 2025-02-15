Senior Center Menus for Feb. 17-21

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Center closed for Presidents Day.
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff or chicken Alfredo pasta, Brussels sprouts, lyonnaise carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and warm cinnamon apples or apple dump cake.
Wednesday: Almond Dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, sesame green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or carrot cake.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, Hawaiian coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or honey cake.
Jackson
Monday: Center closed for Presidents Day.
Tuesday: Chicken breast filet or sliced turkey, dressing, green beans, corn, roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Beefy macaroni casserole or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, Parmesan peas, garlic bread and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Oven-baked chicken or brat on bun, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, roll and peach cobbler or citrus salad.
Friday: Chili with beef and beans with peanut butter sandwich or baked or fried fish, coleslaw, potato wedges, crackers or cornbread and fruit cocktail.
