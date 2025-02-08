All sections
February 8, 2025

Senior Center Menus for Feb. 10-14

Check out the delicious and varied senior center menus for Cape Girardeau/Scott City and Jackson from Monday, Feb. 10, to Friday, Feb. 14, featuring options such as sausage and eggs, beef tamale pie, pork roast and barbecued pulled pork.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hashbrowns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and orange juice.

Tuesday: Beef tamale pie or chicken nachos, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, tortilla chips, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich on bun or hot chicken salad, Mediterranean veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Pork roast or chicken and dressing, au gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples or peach pie.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish and hushpuppies, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.

Jackson

Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecue riblet on bun, broccoli, potato wedges and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or ground beef stroganoff, Paco-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, roll and cheesecake or Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or barbecued pork on bun, spinach salad, carrots, roll and pears.

Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and mixed fruit or brownies.

Cape Girardeau Senior Center Menu
Jackson Senior Center Menu
