Senior Center Menus for Feb. 10-14

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hashbrowns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy, citrus fruit salad and orange juice.
Tuesday: Beef tamale pie or chicken nachos, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, tortilla chips, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich on bun or hot chicken salad, Mediterranean veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.
Thursday: Pork roast or chicken and dressing, au gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples or peach pie.
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish and hushpuppies, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.
Jackson
Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecue riblet on bun, broccoli, potato wedges and cinnamon applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or ground beef stroganoff, Paco-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, roll and cheesecake or Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or barbecued pork on bun, spinach salad, carrots, roll and pears.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and mixed fruit or brownies.
