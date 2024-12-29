Senior Center Menus for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy shells and sauce pasta bake or broccoli-cheese soup with half of a sandwich, Italian peas, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, spinach salad, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or cranberry crisp.

Wednesday: Center closed for New Year's Day.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or strawberry cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or Italian slopp Joe, seasoned wedges, whole-grain bread or bun and cinnamon applesauce or applesauce cake.