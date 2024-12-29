All sections
CommunityDecember 29, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3

Check out the senior center menus for Cape Girardeau and Scott City from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3, featuring dishes like beefy pasta bake, chicken and dumplings, and more. Note: Centers closed on New Year's Day.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Beefy shells and sauce pasta bake or broccoli-cheese soup with half of a sandwich, Italian peas, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, spinach salad, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or cranberry crisp.

Wednesday: Center closed for New Year's Day.

Thursday: Ham slice or roasted chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and tropical fruit or strawberry cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or Italian slopp Joe, seasoned wedges, whole-grain bread or bun and cinnamon applesauce or applesauce cake.

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Broccoli-cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, baked potato, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Center closed for New Year's Day.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or baked or fried fish, potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or cake.

