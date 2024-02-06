All sections
CommunityDecember 21, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 23-27

Check out the senior center menus for Dec. 23-27 in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, featuring delicious options such as pasta with meat sauce, homemade meatloaf, and beef and bean chili.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey-bun cake.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetable, whole-grain hot roll and warm-spiced peaches or pumpkin crunch.

Friday: Beef and bean chili with half of a sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, raw veggies and dip, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Jackson

Monday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas.

Thursday: Ground beef stew or chicken vegetable soup, winter-blend veggies, biscuit or crackers and Mandarin oranges or cherry cobbler.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce or cheesecake.

