Senior Center Menus for Dec. 23-27

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey-bun cake.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed for Christmas.

Thursday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and kraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetable, whole-grain hot roll and warm-spiced peaches or pumpkin crunch.

Friday: Beef and bean chili with half of a sandwich or fried fish and hushpuppies, raw veggies and dip, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.