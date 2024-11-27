All sections
CommunityNovember 27, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6

Check out the delicious and diverse senior center menus for Cape Girardeau and Jackson from Dec. 2-6, featuring options such as sausage and eggs, beef tamale pie, Salisbury steak and more.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hashbrowns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit salad.

Tuesday: Beef tamale pie or chicken quesadilla, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich or beef and cabbage casserole, Mediterranean veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Pork chop or chicken pot pie, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples and raisins or iced carrot cake.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or lasagna, mashed potatoes, green beans, garlic bread and ice cream or pears.

Tuesday: Potato soup with ham sandwich or stuffed peppers, corn, garden salad, roll or crackers and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or burritos, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Pork loin chop or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and apple cobbler or Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Chicken sandwich or baked or fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, cornbread and mixed fruit or cake.

