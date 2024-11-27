Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sausage and eggs or chicken tenders, hashbrowns and onions, sliced tomatoes, whole-grain biscuit and gravy and citrus fruit salad.

Tuesday: Beef tamale pie or chicken quesadilla, black beans and corn, zucchini and tomatoes, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cinnamon roll.

Wednesday: Potato soup with ham and cheese sandwich or beef and cabbage casserole, Mediterranean veggies, garden salad, whole-grain bun or bread and sugar-free banana pudding or pudding and cookies.

Thursday: Pork chop or chicken pot pie, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and warm apples and raisins or iced carrot cake.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork or fried fish, baked beans, oven-fried okra, whole-grain bun or bread slice and chilled pineapple or lemon cake.