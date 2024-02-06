All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationDecember 15, 2024

Photo gallery: SEMO Winter Commencement 2024

SEMO's winter commencement on Dec. 14 celebrated 723 graduates, including 528 undergraduates, 189 master's, and six specialist degrees. 

story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

SEMO held its winter Commencement on Saturday, Dec.14.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There were 723 graduates, 528 with their undergraduates, 189 with their master's degrees and 6 specialist degrees.

Two ceremonies were held, one at 10 a.m. for the colleges of Harrison College of Business and Computing, Holland College of Arts and Media, and the College of Science, Technology, Engerning and Mathematics. The second ceremony was held at 2 p.m. with graduates from the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Story Tags
gallery
Advertisement
Related
EducationDec. 14
Cape Central's family meals class teaches compassion through...
EducationDec. 14
How football, faith, passion shaped JHS science teacher Andy...
EducationDec. 13
New leadership, proposed academic offerings highlight at SEM...
EducationDec. 13
Plan ahead: SEMO releases campus services schedule during wi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: A Hot Wheel kind of day
EducationDec. 13
Submitted: A Hot Wheel kind of day
Submitted: Fruit of the spirit-goodness
EducationDec. 13
Submitted: Fruit of the spirit-goodness
Community, staff unite for Cape Girardeau Public Schools' 10-year facilities overhaul
EducationDec. 11
Community, staff unite for Cape Girardeau Public Schools' 10-year facilities overhaul
Southeast Missouri State expands Educators Advantage program, adding three more school districts
EducationDec. 10
Southeast Missouri State expands Educators Advantage program, adding three more school districts
SEMO Small Business Development Center's business boot camp returns in 2025 to empower entrepreneurs
EducationDec. 10
SEMO Small Business Development Center's business boot camp returns in 2025 to empower entrepreneurs
CTC's mass casualty simulation prepares its high school students for future careers in emergency response
EducationDec. 10
CTC's mass casualty simulation prepares its high school students for future careers in emergency response
SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success
EducationDec. 6
SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success
Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion
EducationDec. 6
Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy