The SEMO Federation of Republican Woman has announced it will host its inaugural Lincoln-Reagan Days event Saturday, Sept. 13, at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Chairwomen for the gathering are Jennifer Icaza-Gast and Lisa Edwards.
“This is an exciting time for our county and we are so thrilled to host Lincoln-Reagan Days. This will definitely be an evening to remember,” SFRW president Icaza-Gast said.
More information about the event will be coming soon.
