CommunityFebruary 13, 2025

SEMO Federation of Republican Women announces inaugural Lincoln-Reagan Days for 2025

The SEMO Federation of Republican Women will host a Lincoln-Reagan Days event Saturday, Sept. 13, at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center. Event details to be announced soon.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

The SEMO Federation of Republican Woman has announced it will host its inaugural Lincoln-Reagan Days event Saturday, Sept. 13, at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Chairwomen for the gathering are Jennifer Icaza-Gast and Lisa Edwards.

“This is an exciting time for our county and we are so thrilled to host Lincoln-Reagan Days. This will definitely be an evening to remember,” SFRW president Icaza-Gast said.

More information about the event will be coming soon.

