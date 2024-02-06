Reserve Senior Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

Grand Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

Reserve Grand Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

DRAFT HORSES AND MULES

Draft Mules

Grand Champion Horse Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Reserve Grand Champion Horse Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Grand Champion Mare Mule: Stroder Farms, Whitewater

Reserve Grand Champion Mare Mule: Stroder Farms, Whitewater

Champion Miniature Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Reserve Champion Miniature Mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler

Champion Pair of Mules: Stroder Farms, Whitewater

Draft Ponies

Champion Stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve Champion Stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion Mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve Champion Mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion Gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve Champion Gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion Stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve Champion Stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion Gelding: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve Champion Gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Champion Mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve Champion Mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

SWINE

Junior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Junior Champion Commercial Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Commercial Gilt: Eve Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau

Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Eve Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau

Junior Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Champion Market Barrow Carcass On Foot: Mia Byerly, Fredericktown

Reserve Champion Market Barrow Carcass On Foot: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Katahdins: Autumn Petzoldt, Jackson

Shropshire: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown

White Dorper: Ellla Wichern, Gordonville

Other Wool Breeds: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville

Other Meat Breeds: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville

POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

Sponsored by Power Electric

Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Paige Burns, Jackson

Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Paige Burns, Jackson

Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Rural King

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau and Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois and Sterling Carr, Marble Hill

Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Sponsored by Matt’s Poultry and Rabbitry

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Brad Burns, Jackson

Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois

Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Champion Large Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Large Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois

Champion Bantam Duck: Brad Burns, Jackson, Marion, Illlinois

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve Champion Bantam Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois

Champion Goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois

Champion Turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson

Reserve Champion Turkey: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Champion Guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Sponsored by Southern FS

Champion Large Class Pigeon: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Sponsored by Rural King

Reserve Champion Large Class Pigeon: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Champion Small Class Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Miles Diesel

Reserve Champion Small Class Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion Dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve Champion Dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion Guinea Pig: James Morris, Marquand

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Guinea Pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand

Champion Large Rabbit Class: Makayla Kindle, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by MO Bunnies Rabbitry

Reserve Champion Large Rabbit Class: Susan Duvall, Perryville

Champion Medium Rabbit Class: Makayla Kindle, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson

Reserve Champion Medium Rabbit Class: Abby Morrison, Oak Ridge

Champion Small Rabbit Class Holland Lop, Lion Head, Jersey Wooly: Addison Hohler, Jackson

Sponsored by MFA Perryville

Reserve Champion Small Rabbit Class Holland Lop, Lion Head, Jersey Wooly: Mark Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Champion Small Rabbit Class Mini Rex, Netherland Dwarf, Polish, Other: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

Sponsored by Matt’s Poultry & Rabbitry

Reserve Champion Small Rabbit Class Mini Rex, Netherland Dwarf, Polish, Other: Susan Duvall, Perryville

Overall Grand Champion Poultry Exhibit: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall Grand Champion Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall Grand Champion Guinea Pig: James Morris, Marquand

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall Grand Champion Rabbit: Addison Hohler, Jackson

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Field Crops

Grand Champion: 70 ears of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee

Grand Champion: 10 ears of corn: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee

Grand Champion: 1 ear of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee

Grand Champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Emma Essner, Chaffee

Grand Champion Hay Bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of Show: Vegetables: Anita Fodge, Leopold

Best of Show: Miscellaneous: Donnie Beggs, Sikeston

Best of Show: Miscellaneous: Aaron Pobst, Sikeston

Best of Show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Floriculture

Best of Show: Potted Plant: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Best of Show: Cut Flowers: Denise Jahns, Perryville

Best of Show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

Family & Consumer Science

Best of Show: Canning: Wendy McCoy, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.

Best of Show: Baking: George Gasser, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show: Sewing: Carrie Sparzynski-Belk, Charleston

Best of Show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Sharon Newcomer, Jackson

Best of Show Hand-Quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters’ Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.

Best of Show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Sharon Newcomer, Jackson

Best of Show Machine-Quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters’ Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.

Photography

Best of Show: Linda Hutson, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show, Age 13: 17: Julia Peters, Burfordville

Best of Show, Age 12 and under: Thomas Peters, Burfordville

Fine Arts

Best of Show: Nadia Parker, Ironton

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of Show: Katy Bollinger, Jackson

Best of Show, Age 12 and under: Hadley Bradshaw, Gordonville