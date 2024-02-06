All sections
CommunitySeptember 26, 2024
SEMO District Fair winners 2024 — A roundup of this year's agricultural champions
Discover the top winners of the 2024 SEMO District Fair! From champion cattle and dairy to prize-winning poultry and horticulture, see who took home the titles in each category.
Kimberlie Nothdurft combs out her son's steer in the livestock barn at the 2024 SEMO District Fair.
Kimberlie Nothdurft combs out her son's steer in the livestock barn at the 2024 SEMO District Fair.Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

BEEF

Angus

Champion Cow/Calf: Hahs Farms, Friedheim

Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Layne Murray, Dongola, Illlinois

Champion Heifer Calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Brandon Pliemann, Oak Ridge

Intermediate Champion Heifer: Jacob Bollinger, Sedgewickville

Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Hahs Farms, Friedheim

Junior Champion Heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Katherine Hendley, Bloomfield

Senior Champion Heifer: Wyatt Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Reserve Senior Champion Heifer: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Grand Champion Heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Jacob Bollinger, Sedgewickville

Champion Junior Bull Calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: Hahs Farms, Friedheim

Champion Bull Calf: Katherine Hendley, Bloomfield

Reserve Champion Bull Calf: Butch’s Angus, Jackson

Intermediate Champion Bull: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville

Junior Champion Bull: Hope Birk, Jackson

Senior Champion Bull: Pohlman Angus Farms, Oak RidgeReserve Senior Champion Bull: Brandon Pleimann, Oak Ridge

Grand Champion Bull: Birk Beef Cattle, GordonvilleReserve Grand Champion Bull: Pohlman Angus Farms, Oak Ridge

Hereford

Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Charlotte Cook, Marble Hill

Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Paige Henderson, Buffalo

Champion Heifer Calf: Paige Henderson, Buffalo

Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: AMR Cattle Company, Frohna

Intermediate Champion Heifer: Mason Mayfield, Patton

Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Cody Cook, Marble Hill

Junior Champion Heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville

Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Phillip Mueller, Perryville

Senior Champion Heifer: AMR Cattle Company, FrohnaReserve Senior Champion Heifer: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illlinois

Grand Champion Heifer: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Paige Henderson, Buffalo

Champion Junior Bull Calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville

Champion Bull Calf: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, IlllinoisReserve Champion Bull Calf: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illlinois

Junior Champion Bull: AMR Cattle Company, Frohna

Senior Champion Bull: AMR Cattle Company, Frohna

Grand Champion Bull: AMR Cattle Company, Frohna

Reserve Grand Champion Bull: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Simmental

Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Dakota Kranawetter, Whitewater

Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Champion Heifer Calf: Emery Dunn, Goreville, Illlinois

Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph

Intermediate Champion Heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance

Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Grant Meyer, Sedgewickville

Junior Champion Heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illlinois

Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Senior Champion Heifer: Hayley Hahs, Daisy

Reserve Senior Champion Heifer: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau

Grand Champion Heifer: Campbell Belcher, Buncombe, Illlinois

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance

Champion Junior Bull Calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: Layne Murray, Dongola, Illlinois

Champion Bull Calf: Dakota Kranawetter, Whitewater

Intermediate Champion Bull: Grant Meyer, Sedgewickville

Grand Champion Bull: Grant Meyer, SedgewickvilleReserve Grand Champion Bull: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Shorthorn/Shorthorn+

Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Champion Heifer Calf: Hellwege Shorthorns, Altenburg

Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Intermediate Champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson

Junior Champion Heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson

Senior Champion Heifer: Hellwege Shorthorns, Altenburg

Reserve Senior Champion Heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson

Grand Champion Heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Champion Bull Calf: Hellwege Shorthorns, Altenburg

Reserve Champion Bull Calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Grand Champion Bull: Hellwege Shorthorns, Altenburg

Reserve Grand Champion Bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

All Other Breeds

Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Myers Farm, Oak Ridge

Champion Heifer Calf: Ansley Palisch, Frohna

Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Myers Farm, Oak Ridge

Intermediate Champion Heifer: Trevor Miller, Perryville

Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Trevor Miller, Perryville

Junior Champion Heifer: Ava Asmus, Benton

Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna

Senior Champion Heifer: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Reserve Senior Champion Heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna

Grand Champion Heifer: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Ava Asmus, Benton

Champion Junior Bull Calf: Bailey Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Reserve Champion Junior Bull Calf: Trevor Miller, Perryville

Champion Bull Calf: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Reserve Champion Bull Calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna

Intermediate Champion Bull: Trevor Miller, Perryville

Reserve Intermediate Champion Bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg

Grand Champion Bull: Bailey Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Reserve Grand Champion Bull: Hunter Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Commercial

Grand Champion Cow/Calf: Jaylie Walther, Jackson

Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Maebry Enderle, Jackson

Reserve Champion Junior Heifer Calf: Bridget Welker, Jackson

Champion Heifer Calf: Hailey Grace Goldsberry, Whitewater

Reserve Champion Heifer Calf: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Intermediate Champion Heifer: Shane Jansen, Whtiewater

Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Harlow Cook, Jackson

Junior Champion Heifer: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Junior Champion Heifer: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Senior Champion Heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Reserve Champion Senior Heifer: Matthew Ruesler, Friedheim

Grand Champion Heifer: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau

DAIRY

Brown Swiss

Junior Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson

Senior Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson

Reserve Senior Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson

Grand Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Female: Robland Swiss, Jackson

Holstein

Junior Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Female: John Schoen, Jackson

Senior Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve Senior Champion Female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Grand Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Jersey

Junior Champion Female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Junior Champion Female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Senior Champion Female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Senior Champion Female: Carl Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Grand Champion Female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Grand Champion Female: Carl Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Milking Shorthorn

Junior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Reserve Junior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Senior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Reserve Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Grand Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Reserve Grand Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Ayrshire

Junior Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Senior Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve Senior Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Grand Champion Female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra

Guernsey

Junior Champion Female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

Reserve Junior Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

Senior Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

Reserve Senior Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

Grand Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

Reserve Grand Champion Female: Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illlinois

DRAFT HORSES AND MULES

Draft Mules

Grand Champion Horse Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Reserve Grand Champion Horse Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Grand Champion Mare Mule: Stroder Farms, Whitewater

Reserve Grand Champion Mare Mule: Stroder Farms, Whitewater

Champion Miniature Mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter

Reserve Champion Miniature Mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler

Champion Pair of Mules: Stroder Farms, Whitewater

Draft Ponies

Champion Stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve Champion Stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion Mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve Champion Mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion Gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve Champion Gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion Stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve Champion Stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion Gelding: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve Champion Gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Champion Mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve Champion Mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

SWINE

Junior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Junior Champion Commercial Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Commercial Gilt: Eve Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau

Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Eve Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau

Junior Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Other Breeds Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Champion Market Barrow Carcass On Foot: Mia Byerly, Fredericktown

Reserve Champion Market Barrow Carcass On Foot: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Katahdins: Autumn Petzoldt, Jackson

Shropshire: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown

White Dorper: Ellla Wichern, Gordonville

Other Wool Breeds: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville

Other Meat Breeds: Gavin Ruehling, Perryville

POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Paige Burns, Jackson

Reserve Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Paige Burns, Jackson

Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau and Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois and Sterling Carr, Marble Hill

Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Brad Burns, Jackson

Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Reserve Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois

Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illlinois

Champion Large Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois

Reserve Champion Large Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois

Champion Bantam Duck: Brad Burns, Jackson, Marion, Illlinois

Reserve Champion Bantam Duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illlinois

Champion Goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois

Reserve Champion Goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois

Champion Turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illlinois

Reserve Champion Turkey: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Champion Guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Champion Large Class Pigeon: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Reserve Champion Large Class Pigeon: Luke Blattel, Chaffee

Champion Small Class Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Small Class Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion Dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion Guinea Pig: James Morris, Marquand

Reserve Champion Guinea Pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand

Champion Large Rabbit Class: Makayla Kindle, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Large Rabbit Class: Susan Duvall, Perryville

Champion Medium Rabbit Class: Makayla Kindle, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Medium Rabbit Class: Abby Morrison, Oak Ridge

Champion Small Rabbit Class Holland Lop, Lion Head, Jersey Wooly: Addison Hohler, Jackson

Reserve Champion Small Rabbit Class Holland Lop, Lion Head, Jersey Wooly: Mark Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Champion Small Rabbit Class Mini Rex, Netherland Dwarf, Polish, Other: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

Reserve Champion Small Rabbit Class Mini Rex, Netherland Dwarf, Polish, Other: Susan Duvall, Perryville

Overall Grand Champion Poultry Exhibit: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Overall Grand Champion Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Overall Grand Champion Guinea Pig: James Morris, Marquand

Overall Grand Champion Rabbit: Addison Hohler, Jackson

Field Crops

Grand Champion: 70 ears of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee

Grand Champion: 10 ears of corn: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee

Grand Champion: 1 ear of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee

Grand Champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Emma Essner, Chaffee

Grand Champion Hay Bale: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of Show: Vegetables: Anita Fodge, Leopold

Best of Show: Miscellaneous: Donnie Beggs, Sikeston

Best of Show: Miscellaneous: Aaron Pobst, Sikeston

Best of Show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Floriculture

Best of Show: Potted Plant: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Best of Show: Cut Flowers: Denise Jahns, Perryville

Best of Show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

Family & Consumer Science

Best of Show: Canning: Wendy McCoy, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show: Baking: George Gasser, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show: Sewing: Carrie Sparzynski-Belk, Charleston

Best of Show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Sharon Newcomer, Jackson

Best of Show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Sharon Newcomer, Jackson

Photography

Best of Show: Linda Hutson, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show, Age 13: 17: Julia Peters, Burfordville

Best of Show, Age 12 and under: Thomas Peters, Burfordville

Fine Arts

Best of Show: Nadia Parker, Ironton

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of Show: Katy Bollinger, Jackson

Best of Show, Age 12 and under: Hadley Bradshaw, Gordonville

