I recently accompanied my dad on an honor flight. It wasn’t what I expected. But context is important, so let’s begin there.

I’m not a veteran, but my dad, Bob Eisenhauer, is. I grew up with his stories of life aboard ship, from living on a Naval base, and from years of periodic training duty in the Naval Reserves. It was a life that happened before mine began.

I learned the Pledge of Allegiance before I was old enough to understand it. I was a good kid. I did what I was told and felt good about it, even though it became rote and meaningless in its slow and broken cadence.

I was a junior in high school on Sept. 11, 2001. I remember the eruption of fear and anger and pride and resolve. Patriotism peaked all around me and in me, and it was the first time I thought much about it.

On July 4, 2002, I sat in a lawn chair in Jackson City Park and waited for the fireworks to begin. Somewhere nearby, a speaker played a patriotic playlist, and I heard Toby Keith sing the lyrics, “We’ll put a boot in your ass. It’s the American way.” People cheered. My patriotism flinched. I didn’t turn away, but I began turning some things over in my mind.

Am I proud of my country? I wondered. I love my country. It’s mine. I was born here. Do I have to be proud of it? Do I have to be proud of the boots and the places we put them?

What about the men and women wearing the boots?

These questions keep coming up years later. I imagine the response to my unspoken dilemma coming from the angriest and loudest subset of patriots. “Love it or leave it!” I sigh. I look around at the trenches we’ve dug and the minefields we’ve laid. No man’s land is a scary place to be.

Over the years, I became disillusioned by what I perceive as superficial displays of flag-waving, hand-on-the-heart, performative patriotism, by the commercialization of our pride, by the way our national pride too often morphs into nationalism and xenophobia, by the self-serving and half-hearted reverence for veterans shown by politicians using them as their pawns. I was cynical. I still am.

When my dad asked me to accompany him as his guardian on the inaugural Southeast Missouri Honor Flight, however, it was an easy “yes.” Honor flights give veterans the opportunity to visit the war memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C. He and I have both visited some of these monuments, but never together and certainly never in this context. The communal aspect of shared experiences is one of the things that makes an honor flight so special. I could see why this was important to him, and I wanted to support him.

Still, I was apprehensive. I expected I would be well out of my element. After all, that fundamental shared experience is not my experience. At many of the monuments and memorials, visitors are encouraged to observe silence out of respect. I intended to embrace that practice for the entirety of the trip. I would keep my head down and ignore any grenades that got lobbed. There was no need to bring my messy thoughts into any of this. I would just support my dad and get through it.

Our tour bus pass through Arlington National Cemetery, My dad, Bob Eisenhauer, looks on. Aaron Eisenhauer

On the second day of the trip, we visited Arlington National Cemetery. There, we witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

It was quiet at the tomb. A crowd of spectators watched silently as the Old Guard sentinel stood his watch.