All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 26, 2024

Scott County honors Kiefer, Cole for years of dedicated service

Scott County celebrates the Tuesday, Dec. 31, retirement of Donnie Kiefer and Terry Cole, honoring their years of service as commissioners. The event featured tributes from colleagues and resolutions from the Missouri House.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Terry Cole holds his plaques after the retirement recognition Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.
Terry Cole holds his plaques after the retirement recognition Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Donnie Kiefer, fourth from left, with his family after the retirement recognition Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.
Donnie Kiefer, fourth from left, with his family after the retirement recognition Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

BENTON — A retirement celebration and recognition were held Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Scott County Courthouse for 2nd District commissioner Donnie Kiefer and 1st District commissioner Terry Cole, who will be retiring Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Presiding commissioner Danny Tetley and state Rep. Jamie Burger spoke on their behalf about the years of service working alongside them.

Both Cole, from Sikeston, and Kiefer, from Chaffee, were celebrated for their service, integrity and impact on the community with resolutions from the Missouri House of Representatives read by Burger highlighting their achievements.

Gathered with his family, Kiefer said the experience was an honor.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It’s been a pleasure the last 16 years. I had many different positions before becoming county commissioner, so I knew what I was getting into. But then, once I got here, like everybody else, you don't know what you're getting,” he said. “Over the years, it has just an honor to be able to come in and serve the county as a commissioner, because there have been so many good ones in the past years.”

Kiefer received a cutting board with the Scott County Courthouse on it as a retirement gift from Tetley, as a nod to Kiefer’s love for cooking.

Tetley spoke of how he got to know both men in his years in office.

“Scott County has been extremely blessed with a lot of leadership over the years, and I've been extremely blessed for the last two years to be able to serve with two gentlemen that I know had the county's best interest at heart, always tried to do the right things. Every day was a new adventure. This is the part I hate the most, saying goodbye,” he said.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 24
2024 Year-end review: Organizations mark growth
CommunityDec. 24
Perryville’s National Shrine designated as jubilee sacred si...
CommunityDec. 24
Senior Moments Column: Full Circle
CommunityDec. 24
2024 Year-end review: From eclipse to Taylor Swift — Southea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 23-27
CommunityDec. 21
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 23-27
Scott City Musings: Farm kids
CommunityDec. 21
Scott City Musings: Farm kids
Through the Woods: A beautiful pair
CommunityDec. 21
Through the Woods: A beautiful pair
When the World Was Far Away
CommunityDec. 21
When the World Was Far Away
Adopt Kitty/Safe Harbor
CommunityDec. 21
Adopt Kitty/Safe Harbor
Photo gallery: A tropical parade for New Madrid Christmas
CommunityDec. 20
Photo gallery: A tropical parade for New Madrid Christmas
Generosity shines as Neelyville students compete in annual food drive
CommunityDec. 20
Generosity shines as Neelyville students compete in annual food drive
Cardinals' Fredbird makes appearance at Jaycees Toybox event
CommunityDec. 20
Cardinals' Fredbird makes appearance at Jaycees Toybox event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy