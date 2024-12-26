Scott County honors Kiefer, Cole for years of dedicated service

“It’s been a pleasure the last 16 years. I had many different positions before becoming county commissioner, so I knew what I was getting into. But then, once I got here, like everybody else, you don't know what you're getting,” he said. “Over the years, it has just an honor to be able to come in and serve the county as a commissioner, because there have been so many good ones in the past years.”

Kiefer received a cutting board with the Scott County Courthouse on it as a retirement gift from Tetley, as a nod to Kiefer’s love for cooking.

Tetley spoke of how he got to know both men in his years in office.

“Scott County has been extremely blessed with a lot of leadership over the years, and I've been extremely blessed for the last two years to be able to serve with two gentlemen that I know had the county's best interest at heart, always tried to do the right things. Every day was a new adventure. This is the part I hate the most, saying goodbye,” he said.