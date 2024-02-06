Scott City Musings: Zebco 202

When I was really little Dad and Grandpa and I’d go fishing. Sometimes it was down at Lake McConaughy and sometimes up in the Sandhills chasing bass. No matter where we went, Grandpa and Dad used their level wind Pflueger reels on an iron pole. They always had braided 25 lb. nylon string on them. When you cast this rig, you had to keep your thumb on the reel’s spool because if you didn’t, you’d end up with a backlash that was nigh unto impossible to untangle. They had used them old reels so many times and, for years, they could do it in their sleep. I couldn’t. I’d try but I always ended up with a backlash.

It was about that time that pushbutton casting reels came along. At first, they were really expensive so there was no way I could get one. But about that time, Zebco introduced a 202 which was an inexpensive push-button casting reel. When you put this Zebco 202 reel on a fiberglass rod, one had an awesome rig, which is what Dad bought us. He tried it but simply couldn’t get the hang of pushing the button, holding your thumb on the button till the right moment and then releasing your thumb. Dad just couldn’t figure it out.

Someone talked Grandpa into buying a Johnson push-button reel on a fiberglass rod, which was an expensive combination. Grandpa tried and tried to cast this outfit, but he couldn’t so he let me give it a go. It was an awesome rig. I used it so much that Grandpa finally just gave it to me. I finally wore it out.

In the past 50 to 60 years, things have changed. I’ve bought a bunch more casting and spinning reels, bait casting reels and fly reels. It seems like in the past half-century, the technology has improved and, to a degree, the workmanship has improved as well. I’m not so sure about the materials.

A dear friend here in Scott City passed away and his family wondered if I wanted his old fishing poles. I told them I’d treasure them. One was an old level wind reel just like Grandpa and Dad used. It had to be at least 75 years old. Dad and Grandpa and Willie got left behind when new technology came along. They simply didn’t take the time to keep trying until they mastered the new rods and reels. It was easier to simply pick up the old-school way and stick with it. I’m a lot like Grandpa and Dad, and even Willie. I really enjoy the old-school way of doing things.

I was visiting with a nice young guy a couple of weeks ago and we got to talking about his dad. We talked about this and that and ended up discussing books. Down through the years, I’ve changed or my passions have changed, but the one thing that has always held my interest is books. I love books. This young guy mentioned his dad had lots of books. I do as well.