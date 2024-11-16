Scott City Musings: The last time

For whatever reason, the other day I got to thinking about “the last time”. Many times, Marge and I’ll talk about the last time we cooked a roast on the pellet grill. Or the last time we had the privilege of feeding the kids who came to Wednesday church. Or how I started my message a few Sundays ago by referring to “the last time” I spoke.

Marge and I many years ago were given a mother cat and four babies. She was an awesome mother and the kitties were just about perfect. But we ended up losing three of the baby kitties and the mother which left us with one long-haired male kitty. Marge called him Fluffy Baby. Super nice old cat! As Fluffy got older and older he got slower and maybe not as careful and one morning Fluffy wasn’t there. We checked the buildings to make sure he hadn’t gotten shut in by accident. He was gone. Little did we know the day before was “the last time” we’d see Fluffy.

There are a lot of “last times” in our lives. Many of them sad occasions. Marge, Vic and I some 50 years ago went and visited Mom and Dad the evening before Dad passed away. Little did we know it was the last time we’d visit with Dad. There was the last time I visited with Dallas. Or the last time I visited with Gary Vargason, my brother-in-law. I miss Gary! Several months ago, I went to Jackson to get some info on grain at MFA. Little did I know that the MFA was going to shut its doors and close so that was my last visit.

Many times, people we know will ask when was the last time we went back to Nebraska. Probably our first answer will be “too long” and we’ll follow up with about five years. We’d probably go more often if it wasn’t 900 miles away and we didn’t have some cattle and pets. Driving 900 miles didn’t used to be a big deal, but it is today.

Back when I was working at Pillar Stud east of Lexington, Kentucky, I never did take many pictures. Some of the horses were high-dollar ones and many would go on the racetracks around the country. Some of the colts we watched foal were worth $750,000 when they stood and sucked on the mare. If I’d realized my final day was approaching, I’d have taken some pictures. I’d have gotten the addresses of my friends and their full names. All I knew them by was their first names. Kind of messed up back then.

The other morning as I was writing my article, Marge was off to see the doctor and do some other tasks in town. And as we kissed and said I’ll see you later, the question came to mind: “Will there be a later or was this the last time?” We simply don’t know. There was a wreck the other night where one person crossed the center line and crashed into another car. One was killed! That was their last morning! I text my brother every morning. One day, it will be the final text for one of us. We simply don’t know.