Scott City Musings: New Year’s here already

Another year has come and gone and 2025 is here! So how did you celebrate the New Year?

For me, supper somewhere between 5 and 8 p.m., and usually I’m napping around 9 p.m. On a normal evening, I’m sound asleep by 10 p.m. Now, I might wake up around midnight and watch the New Year come in. That’s a possibility. Me staying up won’t happen.

Growing up, we really didn’t celebrate New Year’s with parties and fancy food and booze, but we did spend the day ice fishing. All of us loved to ice fish. Mom and Dad and Mick and I and Marge loved to spend the day on a frozen body of water catching fish.

I remember New Year’s Day in 1974. Mick and Marge and I drove about 25 miles north of Arthur to a little lake that was full of yellow ring-eyed perch, bass and crappie. The fish we were targeting was the perch. It was cold that year in January, with a temp down towards zero. There was 5 or 6 inches of snow on the ground, and we were driving a Maverick Grabber. The Maverick wasn’t very high off the ground, but we were able to get it to the lake, which was about half a mile off the pavement. There really wasn’t any road so we simply made our own.

At the time, Marge had a pretty good-sized baby bump where she was expecting Vic the first couple weeks in March. She had to be extra careful, but that didn’t mean she couldn’t get out on the ice and catch a fish. When we first got there, we had to clear the snow off spots where we could drill the holes. So one by one we started drilling probably 6- to 8-inch holes through the ice. It’s been about 50 years ago, but I’m thinking there was about 10 inches of ice. After we got some holes drilled, we started putting small minnows on the hooks and dropping them down the holes.