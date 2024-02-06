Scott City Musings: Make a plan

Almost before the summer was over I begin looking for new and better plants for our 2025 garden. Summer was half gone when I happened upon a new tomato called Golden King of Siberia at my favorite heirloom seed store. It sounded so good I bought the seed packet and started 20 seeds and ended up planting them in a high tunnel in July. We’ve been eating some of the brilliant yellow tomatoes. The description says they are “big, lemon-yellow fruit” and the “flesh is smooth, creamy and has a nicely balanced sweet taste". I agree. I’m going to plant some next summer 2025.

Another was Tomatillo seeds Chupon de Malinalco. The tomatillo’s appear to be about 2.5 to 3 inches long, but the write-up says they can grow up to 4 inches long and have a kind of pointed end. The description says the “citrusy yellow color, pointed shape and remarkable, sweet-tart flavor make this tomatillo a versatile culinary element.” The fruit can be used to make salsas or eaten fresh like an apple. I’m ordering one for 2025.

Some would question my plans for the summer of 2025 garden while the 2024 garden is still growing and producing. We are still picking tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, and green beans. These are all in the high tunnels. But to be honest, from now until gardening season next year I’ll be going through countless seed catalogs looking for a new veggie or fruit or tuber or squash to try. Part of my enjoyment is looking for a new variety, getting it ordered and in hand, planting it, watching it grow and then sampling it. Status quo is not in my vocabulary. There is always next year and, hopefully, mistakes to correct. I like to “plan” for next year’s garden.

Most of us make plans for next week or next month or next year. Some are making plans for their vacation next summer knowing if they delay, everything it will be booked and unavailable. Planning is necessary in many cases. We make appointments to see a doctor way in advance so we can fit into their busy schedule. My friend schedules a ham and bean meal a year in advance so as to reserve the building. Because of my diabetes, I schedule a visit to my foot doctor every three months.

What are plans? According to Merriam-Webster one aspect of a plan is “a method for achieving an end". There are a number of other definitions of “plan” but this definition best fits the point I’m heading toward. So a “plan” is to develop or orchestrate a method of achieving some “end” more or less. So my question is What would you like to accomplish next week or next month or next year? An old saying that I’ve heard is: “If we fail to plan we are planning on failing.”