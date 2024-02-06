Scott City Musings: Life, death and cremation

As a Pastor, I’ve been around cremation many times and in many different situations. Some of these were acquaintances, some were friends of mine and a handful were close personal friends. The first two were personal: Marge’s mother, Helen, and her sister, Rhonda. Both impacted my life and left a lifelong impression.

Marge’s Mom moved down here from Nebraska, maybe 20-plus years ago. It was a difficult decision for her to leave her home in the Sandhills and travel 900 miles to live here in Scott City.

Helen had lived in the same valley for almost 80 years. Life for Helen was vastly different here. Back where she lived in Nebraska, her closest neighbor was miles away.

For a number of years, our boys, Marge and I enjoyed Helen as she attended every birthday celebration, holiday and many impromptu meals. Our family, including Helen, became regulars at the Mexican restaurant and the staff got to know Helen and treated her special.

Little by little, dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease took its toll and Helen ended up in a retirement home in Sikeston. She ended up passing away during COVID-19 and was cremated as she requested.

Helen’s husband and the love of her life, Keith, had been cremated many years ago and buried in Alliance, Nebraska. Because of COVID-19 and other factors, Marge and the family decided to send Helen’s ashes back to Nebraska and be buried beside Keith and have a service later.

Maybe 40 years ago, Rhonda, Marge’s younger sister, moved to California and met a guy and got married. Her husband, even though quite young, passed away unexpectedly so Rhonda was all alone.

Rhonda’s job was in California, where she had numerous friends. Rhonda unexpectedly passed away, so Marge and her brother flew to California and began making arrangements. I flew out a week or so later and helped with the service.