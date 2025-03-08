Scott City Musings: Let's plant some seeds

Now that the bitterly cold weather seems to temporarily be over, we need to get some seeds in the ground. When planning your garden calendar put down the average last frost date in the spring, as well as the average first frost in the fall. Here in Scott City, the average last frost date is around April 24 and the first average frost date in the fall is Oct. 10. These are the average dates, give or take a couple weeks.

Lettuce and radishes can virtually be planted any time all summer. Both will frost or freeze if it gets really cold but make a simple hot bed and one can raise them super early. I’d say even now would be fine. Maybe turn your raised bed into a hotbed.

Many cold crops such as peas, spinach, collards, Swiss chard, carrots and beets can be planted several weeks early. Peas can be planted three to four weeks before the last frost date, so think mid-March. Peas don’t like the heat, so plant early. The same is true of spinach, collards and Swiss chard. Plant the seeds early.

Many will plant potatoes in the middle of March, but the ground is still pretty cold and there is a chance the potato pieces will rot. We plant our potatoes from mid-April to May 1. Beets can be planted around the frost date so look at mid-April. Carrots should be planted from mid-March to April 1. They like cool temps.

Crops such as green beans, pole beans, corn, zucchini or cucumbers should be planted the last week in April or the first couple weeks in May. Successive planting can be made all summer, if needed. Okra and eggplant are heat-loving plants so plant the second or third week in May.

If you are going to start your tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and zucchini by planting seeds, growing transplants under lights then transplanting them in your garden, these need to be ready to transplant around May 1. Tomatoes take from about six weeks to eight weeks to grow from seed to being ready to transplant. Cucumbers take about 30 days. Peppers take eight to 10 weeks to go from planting the seed to being ready to transplant. Zucchini takes about one month. Okra will take about a month, but I wouldn’t transplant okra until mid-May. Same with eggplant. You can start it or plant the seed around the first week in April, but don’t transplant it into the garden until mid-May. Okra and eggplant like heat.