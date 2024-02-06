Scott City Musings: 70 years ago

I was born and raised a few miles north of Arthur, Nebraska, in the heart of the Sandhills. The claim was that at one time it was the largest desert in the U.S.

By the time I came along it had grassed over and was a sea of rolling hills covered in all kinds of native grasses. My parents owned land north of Arthur in the country. At that time, there were small one-room schools located throughout the county where local kids went to school.

All nine grades were in the same room and almost always only one teacher for kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers were required to get a teaching certificate, which took one summer and consisted of 12 credits. Virtually everyone in western Nebraska went to Chadron State College or Chadron State Teachers College.

District 2 grade school was a one-room school about 4 miles northwest of Mom and Dad’s place. It was a small school, maybe 16x30, with a small lean-to porch on the south end where the students hung their coats and where the bucket of drinking water was placed with a common dipper.

Every morning, a fresh bucket was pumped by one of the students. The north wall was covered by blackboards. Students sat facing north in a variety of desks. There were maybe 10 to 20 students scattered through the nine grades. The teacher’s desk was on the south side facing north, if my memory is correct.

It was about 70 years ago that Mom and Dad got both my brother and I dressed up, drove the 4 miles to District 2 School and dropped me off to start kindergarten. I don’t remember whether I was scared or excited. I would imagine Mom and Dad were a bit nervous. They had two daughters, 13 and 16 years before I came along, so they had been through this before, but I was their firstborn son.

I knew some of the kids that were attending school there. My good friend Suzanne was maybe a first grader. Twila, my cousin, was an eighth grader and another friend Alan was, I believe, an eighth grader. Probably more, but I don’t remember. I was introduced to my teacher, Miss Shirley, at that time. I would imagine we had to call her Miss Shirley.