Photo gallery: Saxony Lutheran Blue and Gold Gala 2025

Saxony Lutheran High School held its 25th annual Blue and Gold gala on Saturday, Feb.22 at Bavarian Halle in Jackson.
Attendees were able to participate in both a silent and live auction with proceeds going to help the school, enjoy a catered dinner and listen to live music by Jennie Williamson.
