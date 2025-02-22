All sections
CommunityFebruary 25, 2025

Photo gallery: Saxony Lutheran Blue and Gold Gala 2025

Saxony Lutheran High School celebrated its 25th annual Blue and Gold Gala on Feb. 22 at Bavarian Halle in Jackson, featuring auctions, a catered dinner, and live music by Jennie Williamson.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Attendees look at the many silent options items from bakery goods and restaurant gift cards to outdoor fire pits and teeth whitenings. 
Saxony Lutheran students worked the gala by welcoming guests and helping them find their tables. 
Saxony Lutheran students worked the gala by welcoming guests and helping them find their tables. 
Ashley Beasley and Gavin Patterson pose for a photo while waiting for the live auction to start
Saxony Lutheran staff and volunteers help attendees get raffle tickets and how to do the silent auction 
story image illustation
Saxony Lutheran student tells an attendee about one of the raffle prizes
Attendees look at the many silent options items from bakery goods and restaurant gift cards to outdoor fire pits and teeth whitenings. 
Victoria Rust and Jon K. Rust pose for a photo while walking to their table during the Saxony Lutheran Blue and Gold Gala
story image illustation
story image illustation
A table of friends dress up in Mardi Gras masks and pose for a photos
An attendee sings along to one of the songs Jennie Willamson plays
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
An attendee sings along to one of the songs Jennie Willamson plays
Jennie Willamson sings several songs before dinner is served. 
Saxony Lutheran High School held its 25th annual Blue and Gold gala on Saturday, Feb.22 at Bavarian Halle in Jackson.

Attendees were able to participate in both a silent and live auction with proceeds going to help the school, enjoy a catered dinner and listen to live music by Jennie Williamson.

gallery

