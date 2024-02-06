The Senior and Lawmen Together (SALT) program will host its annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Eagles Activities Center, 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.
According to a SALT news release, the program invites senior citizens to celebrate the holiday season with law enforcement officers. The release states guests can experience live entertainment, door prizes and refreshments.
"It's the perfect opportunity to connect with friends, neighbors and local law enforcement in a warm and welcoming atmosphere," the release states.
The event will be free to senior citizens and law enforcement officers with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.
