All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 3, 2024

SALT program invites seniors to a holiday celebration with police officers

Seniors and law enforcement can enjoy live entertainment, door prizes and refreshments in a welcoming setting at SALT's annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at 321 N. Spring St.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Jackson police officer Pablo Sanchez shares a laugh with attendees of the SALT Senior Christmas Party in December 2021 at the Cape Girardeau Eagles in Cape Girardeau.
Jackson police officer Pablo Sanchez shares a laugh with attendees of the SALT Senior Christmas Party in December 2021 at the Cape Girardeau Eagles in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Senior and Lawmen Together (SALT) program will host its annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Eagles Activities Center, 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a SALT news release, the program invites senior citizens to celebrate the holiday season with law enforcement officers. The release states guests can experience live entertainment, door prizes and refreshments.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's the perfect opportunity to connect with friends, neighbors and local law enforcement in a warm and welcoming atmosphere," the release states.

The event will be free to senior citizens and law enforcement officers with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 3
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brings fest...
CommunityDec. 2
Dive into virtual world with Scott City High's play 'Stuck i...
CommunityDec. 2
Photo gallery: Old Town Cape's sixth annual Christmas tree l...
CommunityDec. 1
 Photo gallery: Marble Hill Christmas tree lighting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary nears completion, seeks community support for final touches
CommunityNov. 30
Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary nears completion, seeks community support for final touches
Parade of Lights prompts parking restrictions in Cape
CommunityNov. 30
Parade of Lights prompts parking restrictions in Cape
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Community Counseling Center Foundation
CommunityNov. 27
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Community Counseling Center Foundation
Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving
CommunityNov. 27
Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving
Travel experts share tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend
CommunityNov. 27
Travel experts share tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend
Through the Woods: Turkeys can be turkeys
CommunityNov. 27
Through the Woods: Turkeys can be turkeys
DAR awards honor students and teachers
CommunityNov. 27
DAR awards honor students and teachers
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6
CommunityNov. 27
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy