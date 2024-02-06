Photo gallery: Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Christmas Party 2024

Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) held its annual Christmas party Thursday, Dec.5, at the Eagles in Cape Girardeau .
Attendees enjoyed live music by the Alma Schrader fourth grade choir, and Joy Brooker, played scavenger hunt games for prizes and enjoyed each other's company while eating holiday-themed cupcakes.
