CommunityDecember 6, 2024

Photo gallery: Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Christmas Party 2024

Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) celebrated their annual Christmas party with live music, scavenger hunts, and holiday-themed cupcakes.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Officers pass out cupcakes and coffee to Christmas party goers
Officers pass out cupcakes and coffee to Christmas party goers
A group of Christmas partiers waits to hear the next raffle ticket read off
A group of Christmas partiers waits to hear the next raffle ticket read off
Friends, Marge Brown, Mary Rose and Linda Barnhart pose for a photo during the SALT Christmas party
Friends, Marge Brown, Mary Rose and Linda Barnhart pose for a photo during the SALT Christmas party
The fourth-grade choir from Alma Schrader elementary school sings holiday songs
The fourth-grade choir from Alma Schrader elementary school sings holiday songs
Christmas party attendees listen to live music by Joy Brooker
Christmas party attendees listen to live music by Joy Brooker
Officers pass out cupcakes during the Christmas party
Officers pass out cupcakes during the Christmas party
Officer Williams takes a photo with scavenger hunt winner Marcus Schafer
Officer Williams takes a photo with scavenger hunt winner Marcus Schafer
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Carrolyn Pickens and Linda Norman pose for a photo at the SALT Christmas Party
Carrolyn Pickens and Linda Norman pose for a photo at the SALT Christmas Party
Charles Griffith as Santa takes a photo with Johnny Haun at the SALT Christmas pa
Charles Griffith as Santa takes a photo with Johnny Haun at the SALT Christmas pa
Charles Griffith as Santa acts surprised as Carol Smith and Mary Burton lean in to kiss his cheeks
Charles Griffith as Santa acts surprised as Carol Smith and Mary Burton lean in to kiss his cheeks
Officers pass out cupcakes to attendees of the Christmas party
Officers pass out cupcakes to attendees of the Christmas party
Marcus Schafer does a dance with Officer Williams to win a prize
Marcus Schafer does a dance with Officer Williams to win a prize
Tim and Phyllis Talbert pose for a photo at the SALT Christmas party
Tim and Phyllis Talbert pose for a photo at the SALT Christmas party
Donald Smith dances with Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson 
Donald Smith dances with Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Attendees of the SALT Christmas party enjoy live music by Joy Brooker 
Attendees of the SALT Christmas party enjoy live music by Joy Brooker

Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) held its annual Christmas party Thursday, Dec.5, at the Eagles in Cape Girardeau .

Attendees enjoyed live music by the Alma Schrader fourth grade choir, and Joy Brooker, played scavenger hunt games for prizes and enjoyed each other's company while eating holiday-themed cupcakes.

