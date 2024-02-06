All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 6, 2024

Saint Francis Healthcare System boosts holiday spirit with 164 boxes donated in annual food drive

Saint Francis Healthcare System's annual food drive donates 164 boxes of food and hygiene items, surpassing last year's effort. The initiative supports local families and charities, spreading holiday cheer.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to their decorated boxes.
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to their decorated boxes.Submitted
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to a loaded trailer ready to donate to the community. 
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to a loaded trailer ready to donate to the community. Submitted
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to their decorated boxes.
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to their decorated boxes.Submitted
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to their decorated boxes.
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to their decorated boxes.Submitted
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to a loaded trailer ready to donate to the community. 
Participants of the Saint Elizabeth Food Drive stand next to a loaded trailer ready to donate to the community. Submitted

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced they were able to donate 164 boxes of food and personal hygiene items to Saint Francis colleagues and families in the area with their Saint Elizabeth Food Drive.

The Saint Elizabeth Food Drive is an event held each year where departments and clinics across the healthcare system join together to supply Thanksgiving meals containing food and hygiene items to families in need in our region. Those who participate were also encouraged to decorate by painting, wrapping paper or coloring their Saint Elizabeth Food Drive boxes and there is an internal judging competition.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The donations of 164 boxes is an increase from last year’s collection of 150. Saint Francis was also able to deliver to the Community Counseling Center and Catholic Charities with donations.

The press release stated ‘This was an amazing opportunity to share how Saint Francis strives to promote generosity in helping to provide a glimmer of hope to families in need across the region!’.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 6
Jackson Christmas Parade rescheduled
CommunityDec. 6
Red Star Food Pantry faces closure but hopes for future supp...
CommunityDec. 4
Discover the magic of Southeast Missouri's festive light dis...
CommunityDec. 3
SALT program invites seniors to a holiday celebration with p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brings festive spirit to downtown
CommunityDec. 3
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brings festive spirit to downtown
Dive into virtual world with Scott City High's play 'Stuck in a Video Game'
CommunityDec. 2
Dive into virtual world with Scott City High's play 'Stuck in a Video Game'
Photo gallery: Old Town Cape's sixth annual Christmas tree lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus
CommunityDec. 2
Photo gallery: Old Town Cape's sixth annual Christmas tree lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus
 Photo gallery: Marble Hill Christmas tree lighting
CommunityDec. 1
 Photo gallery: Marble Hill Christmas tree lighting
Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary nears completion, seeks community support for final touches
CommunityNov. 30
Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary nears completion, seeks community support for final touches
Parade of Lights prompts parking restrictions in Cape
CommunityNov. 30
Parade of Lights prompts parking restrictions in Cape
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Community Counseling Center Foundation
CommunityNov. 27
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Community Counseling Center Foundation
Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving
CommunityNov. 27
Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy