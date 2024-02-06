Saint Francis Healthcare System announced they were able to donate 164 boxes of food and personal hygiene items to Saint Francis colleagues and families in the area with their Saint Elizabeth Food Drive.

The Saint Elizabeth Food Drive is an event held each year where departments and clinics across the healthcare system join together to supply Thanksgiving meals containing food and hygiene items to families in need in our region. Those who participate were also encouraged to decorate by painting, wrapping paper or coloring their Saint Elizabeth Food Drive boxes and there is an internal judging competition.