Saint Francis Healthcare System announced they were able to donate 164 boxes of food and personal hygiene items to Saint Francis colleagues and families in the area with their Saint Elizabeth Food Drive.
The Saint Elizabeth Food Drive is an event held each year where departments and clinics across the healthcare system join together to supply Thanksgiving meals containing food and hygiene items to families in need in our region. Those who participate were also encouraged to decorate by painting, wrapping paper or coloring their Saint Elizabeth Food Drive boxes and there is an internal judging competition.
The donations of 164 boxes is an increase from last year’s collection of 150. Saint Francis was also able to deliver to the Community Counseling Center and Catholic Charities with donations.
The press release stated ‘This was an amazing opportunity to share how Saint Francis strives to promote generosity in helping to provide a glimmer of hope to families in need across the region!’.
