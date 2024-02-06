About six months after breaking ground, the exterior for the new Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary facility is complete.

Project manager Dawn Villagrana said the project is on track to be completed by its estimated finish date at the end of January.

Now the organization is embarking on a fresh fundraising drive to furnish and equip the building.

Safe Harbor is looking for donations to buy items such as a bathroom vanity, light fixtures, dog grooming tables, benches and cots to finish off the project once the building’s interior is finished.