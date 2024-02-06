About six months after breaking ground, the exterior for the new Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary facility is complete.
Project manager Dawn Villagrana said the project is on track to be completed by its estimated finish date at the end of January.
Now the organization is embarking on a fresh fundraising drive to furnish and equip the building.
Safe Harbor is looking for donations to buy items such as a bathroom vanity, light fixtures, dog grooming tables, benches and cots to finish off the project once the building’s interior is finished.
Safe Harbor has set up a gift list on Amazon for those wishing to buy items for the project. Cash donations may be mailed to 359 Cree Lane, Jackson, MO 63755 or by calling the facility at (573) 243-9823.
The building project will have about 7,500 square feet of space under roof, and more than 10,500 square feet of construction when considering outside runs and play spaces for the animals.
The facility will include three new intake rooms designed for isolating new animals. Animals are currently isolated at the facility, but sometimes in makeshift spaces. A grooming room will be added to the facility.
Norman Construction is building the project.
The organization relies on donations and purchases made at its thrift store to operate.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.