The 26th annual Kim’s Toybox Run will take place at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The race will be held before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau.
The 1-mile “fun run or walk” race will follow the same route as the Parade of Lights, starting at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and finishing at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street.
The cost to enter the race is an unwrapped child present or $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 18. All proceeds of the race go to the Jaycees Children's Toybox, which provides presents for nearly 1,000 local children in need each year.
The race will have no T-shirts or age group awards for those participating, but there will be an overall male and female winner.
Race-day registration will open at 4 p.m. Sunday. There will not be a shuttle service between the start and finish lines, but checked gear will be transported and available for pickup at the Post Race Corral, located at Broadway and Middle Street, next to Discovery Playhouse. Participants will be provided refreshments during the Parade of Lights and are encouraged to wear holiday-themed costumes.
