All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityNovember 25, 2024

Run, walk and give back: How to participate in the Kim's Toybox Run and support local kids

Join the 26th Kim's Toybox Run on Sunday, Dec. 1, a 1-mile fun run before Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights. Entry fees support local kids with holiday gifts. Wear festive costumes and enjoy the community spirit.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Kim’s Toybox Run, founded by Kim McDowell, marks its 26th year Sunday, Dec.1. The 1-mile run/walk will begin in downtown Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard.
Kim’s Toybox Run, founded by Kim McDowell, marks its 26th year Sunday, Dec.1. The 1-mile run/walk will begin in downtown Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard.Southeast Missourian file

The 26th annual Kim’s Toybox Run will take place at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The race will be held before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau.

The 1-mile “fun run or walk” race will follow the same route as the Parade of Lights, starting at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and finishing at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The cost to enter the race is an unwrapped child present or $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 18. All proceeds of the race go to the Jaycees Children's Toybox, which provides presents for nearly 1,000 local children in need each year.

The race will have no T-shirts or age group awards for those participating, but there will be an overall male and female winner.

Race-day registration will open at 4 p.m. Sunday. There will not be a shuttle service between the start and finish lines, but checked gear will be transported and available for pickup at the Post Race Corral, located at Broadway and Middle Street, next to Discovery Playhouse. Participants will be provided refreshments during the Parade of Lights and are encouraged to wear holiday-themed costumes.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 25
Unleash your creativity with Scout Hall's festive DIY classe...
CommunityNov. 25
Thankful People: Marble Hill mayor shares how faith, family ...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 24
Spreading cheer one gift at a time with Cape Jaycees

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Dr. Pepper and Mellow 11-23-24
CommunityNov. 23
Adopt Dr. Pepper and Mellow 11-23-24
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29
CommunityNov. 23
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 25-29
Through the Woods: I can see you in the dark
CommunityNov. 23
Through the Woods: I can see you in the dark
Scott City Musings: We all have keepers
CommunityNov. 23
Scott City Musings: We all have keepers
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspective on life following car crash
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspective on life following car crash
Submitted: CCPA gives to Shop with a Hero
CommunityNov. 20
Submitted: CCPA gives to Shop with a Hero
Submitted: Casino employees donate to Shop with a Hero
CommunityNov. 20
Submitted: Casino employees donate to Shop with a Hero
Craft fairs, Santa visits: A festive weekend coming to Cape Girardeau
CommunityNov. 20
Craft fairs, Santa visits: A festive weekend coming to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy