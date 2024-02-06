Submitted: River City Players to present 'Fast Food' comedy

River City Player’s Cape Girardeau’s Community Theatre’s final production is near. “Fast Food” written by Tracy Wells and directed by Holly Raines will open on Thursday, November 14 and run through November 17. This is a one hour comedy about a fast food chain that has a lot more going on than just selling fast food. The characters in this play have many quirks and have no problem with displaying them to the employees and the manager. Just when you think nothing else could happen a human chicken shows up for a quick bite. The actors in this production are playing more than one role which makes it so interesting to see them and their capabilities of changing into different characters. You don’t want to miss the final show of the 2024 season. This is a special time for Port Cape which will be celebrating their 50th. RCP has been performing in the Yacht Club at the Port for 28 years and we are so thankful to be a part of this celebration. Please note there are two dinner shows and two dessert shows you can choose from. Thursday, November 14 is a dessert show doors opening at 6:00 show at 7:30. Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 being the dinner show with doors opening at 6:00 and show at 7:30. On Sunday, November 17 is our dessert matinee with doors opening at 1:00 and show at 2:00. Please call Port Cape (573)334-0954 and make your reservations now as the dinner shows sell out quickly. As always I will see you at the theatre.