All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityJanuary 9, 2025

Revamp your home for spring at the Cape Chamber Home & Outdoor Living Show

Get ready for spring with the Cape Chamber Home & Outdoor Living Show on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8. Discover innovative products and expert advice, and enter giveaways to transform your home and garden. 

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Discover. Design. Transform your home in time for the spring season with this home improvement event.

The Cape Chamber Home & Outdoor Living Show is coming back for people looking to spruce up their house in time for spring. The annual event is scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Show Me Center. Doors will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Attendees will explore innovative products and interactive exhibits that offer solutions for indoor and outdoor transformations. They also will have the chance to enter giveaways totaling thousands of dollars.

There will be a $5 entry fee at the door and children 12 and under can attend for free with a paid adult admission.

For more information, visit www.capechamber.com/home-show.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityJan. 9
It's glow time: Join Cape Girardeau's Polar Plunge and make ...
CommunityJan. 8
Taste, vote, enjoy: Fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Ba...
CommunityJan. 7
Join the fun: Make-A-Wish band jam to support local boy’s dr...
CommunityJan. 7
Senior Moments Column: Passing on the Good

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Inside Kellermans' project to transform old Cape city hall into a living museum
CommunityJan. 7
Inside Kellermans' project to transform old Cape city hall into a living museum
The Best Books Club Column: Which team are you on?
CommunityJan. 4
The Best Books Club Column: Which team are you on?
Through the Woods: Below the woods
CommunityJan. 4
Through the Woods: Below the woods
Scott City Musings: New Year’s here already
CommunityJan. 4
Scott City Musings: New Year’s here already
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 6-10
CommunityJan. 4
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 6-10
Photo gallery: Scout Hall's Noon Year's Eve Party 
CommunityDec. 31, 2024
Photo gallery: Scout Hall's Noon Year's Eve Party 
Cape Girardeau’s 2024 reading list: thrillers, wizards, unexpected favorites
CommunityDec. 31, 2024
Cape Girardeau’s 2024 reading list: thrillers, wizards, unexpected favorites
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3
CommunityDec. 29, 2024
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy