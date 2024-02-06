Discover. Design. Transform your home in time for the spring season with this home improvement event.
The Cape Chamber Home & Outdoor Living Show is coming back for people looking to spruce up their house in time for spring. The annual event is scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Show Me Center. Doors will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees will explore innovative products and interactive exhibits that offer solutions for indoor and outdoor transformations. They also will have the chance to enter giveaways totaling thousands of dollars.
There will be a $5 entry fee at the door and children 12 and under can attend for free with a paid adult admission.
For more information, visit www.capechamber.com/home-show.
