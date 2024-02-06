Discover. Design. Transform your home in time for the spring season with this home improvement event.

The Cape Chamber Home & Outdoor Living Show is coming back for people looking to spruce up their house in time for spring. The annual event is scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Show Me Center. Doors will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.