CommunityNovember 7, 2024

Relive the 80s at Scout Hall's Forever Young ladies prom night

Step back into the 80s at Scout Hall's Forever Young Ladies Prom Night on Nov. 15. Enjoy iconic hits, delicious food and capture memories at this 21-plus event.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation
Courtesy of Scout Hall website

Calling all those who lived their best lives in the decade of decadence or wish you could've come of age in a John Hughes movie, now is your time to shine. On Friday, Nov. 15, Scout Hall will be going back in time for a girl’s night called Forever Young- An 80s Ladies Prom Night.

So start finding those old 80s fashion pieces you have stored in the back of the closet to wear to this full night of fun. There will be a DJ playing all your favorite hits from this era, food provided by Cheesecake Ninja, Kenny's Flippin Burgers, Firehouse Subs and Smokeshack BBQ, a photo booth to capture all your favorite moments and a complimentary drink from the bar.

This is a 21-plus party so gather your girls and start warming up those crimping irons for the prom night of your dreams without all the high school drama.

The door for this exciting night opens at 7 p.m. with the girl’s night out fun beginning at 8.

Tickets for this event can be bought at https://www.thescouthall.com/events/forever-young, so get ready to dance the night away.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

