Relive the 80s at Scout Hall's Forever Young ladies prom night

Calling all those who lived their best lives in the decade of decadence or wish you could've come of age in a John Hughes movie, now is your time to shine. On Friday, Nov. 15, Scout Hall will be going back in time for a girl’s night called Forever Young- An 80s Ladies Prom Night.

So start finding those old 80s fashion pieces you have stored in the back of the closet to wear to this full night of fun. There will be a DJ playing all your favorite hits from this era, food provided by Cheesecake Ninja, Kenny's Flippin Burgers, Firehouse Subs and Smokeshack BBQ, a photo booth to capture all your favorite moments and a complimentary drink from the bar.