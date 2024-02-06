Red Star Food Pantry recently announced it would have to potentially close Thursday, Dec. 31, because of a loss of funding.

The loss of funding was due to several key benefactors having passed away, according to David Sexton, one of Red Star Food Pantry directors.

After a news article by KFVS last week, a volunteer with Red Star Food Pantry set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the pantry. As of Thursday, Dec. 5, the campaign has raised $3,500. With this money, Sexton said it would keep the pantry running until the end of February