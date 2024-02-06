All sections
December 5, 2024

Red Star Food Pantry faces closure but hopes for future support from community

Red Star Food Pantry faces potential closure by Tuesday, Dec. 31, because of funding loss after key benefactors passed away. A GoFundMe has raised $3,500, extending operations until February as community support is sought.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Volunteers of Red Star Food Pantry get food ready to distribute to community members. 
Volunteers of Red Star Food Pantry get food ready to distribute to community members. Submitted

Red Star Food Pantry recently announced it would have to potentially close Thursday, Dec. 31, because of a loss of funding.

The loss of funding was due to several key benefactors having passed away, according to David Sexton, one of Red Star Food Pantry directors.

After a news article by KFVS last week, a volunteer with Red Star Food Pantry set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the pantry. As of Thursday, Dec. 5, the campaign has raised $3,500. With this money, Sexton said it would keep the pantry running until the end of February

Sexton said there are things in the works to help keep the pantry open and running, but he is not able to discuss them at this time.

“We have some things in the work that hopefully in a couple of weeks, we can announce that would get us beyond February, but we still need the community to step up if they can,” Sexton said.

Red Star Food Pantry has been around since 1993 and has several different programs for distributing food. According to the GofundMe, the food pantry has served more than 60,000 meals to families in the last year.

The pantry will distribute food at 361 Country Club Drive on Friday Dec. 6. Community members will begin lining up at 4 p.m., with food distribution starting at 4:30.

