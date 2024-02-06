Ramblewood Garden Club plants Arbor Day tree

Members of the Ramblewood Garden Club planted a ‘Red Sunset’ Maple tree (acer rubrum) at Franklin Elementary School as part of the Arbor Day celebration that was held at the school on April 5, Missouri’s Arbor Day.
At that celebration garden club members taught the fourth grade students about the founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton; along with the benefit of having trees in our environment, and tips on planting and the care of trees. Each student, the teachers, and the aides also received a tree sapling courtesy of the Missouri Conservation Department.
The actual planting of the tree was done recently as fall is the better time to plant trees and because dry summers without school in session leaves tress without watering options.
