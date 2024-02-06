Ramblewood Garden Club plants Arbor Day tree

At that celebration garden club members taught the fourth grade students about the founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton; along with the benefit of having trees in our environment, and tips on planting and the care of trees. Each student, the teachers, and the aides also received a tree sapling courtesy of the Missouri Conservation Department.

The actual planting of the tree was done recently as fall is the better time to plant trees and because dry summers without school in session leaves tress without watering options.