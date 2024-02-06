All sections
CommunityNovember 9, 2024

Ramblewood Garden Club plants Arbor Day tree

Ramblewood Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day by planting a 'Red Sunset' Maple at Franklin Elementary, educating students on tree benefits and care, and distributing saplings from Missouri Conservation.

By Nancy Bahn
Shown above are Ramblewood Garden Club members, Joe Touchette, Eric Connor, Bonnie Coy-Svenson; Charles Pickett, Capaha Park Garden Board member, Franklin School Principal, Roanne Dean, and Rosie Bahn, Nancy’s dog.
Shown above are Ramblewood Garden Club members, Joe Touchette, Eric Connor, Bonnie Coy-Svenson; Charles Pickett, Capaha Park Garden Board member, Franklin School Principal, Roanne Dean, and Rosie Bahn, Nancy’s dog.Submitted by Nancy Bahn

Members of the Ramblewood Garden Club planted a ‘Red Sunset’ Maple tree (acer rubrum) at Franklin Elementary School as part of the Arbor Day celebration that was held at the school on April 5, Missouri’s Arbor Day.

At that celebration garden club members taught the fourth grade students about the founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton; along with the benefit of having trees in our environment, and tips on planting and the care of trees. Each student, the teachers, and the aides also received a tree sapling courtesy of the Missouri Conservation Department.

The actual planting of the tree was done recently as fall is the better time to plant trees and because dry summers without school in session leaves tress without watering options.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

