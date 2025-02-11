Photo gallery: Special Olympics Missouri Polar Plunge 2025

More than 160 people participated in this year's Polar Plunge, a fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Missouri.
The plunge was held at Cape County Park North, where teams and individuals ran into freezing water Saturday, Feb. 8.
Cape Girardeau Police Department organizes the local plunge.
