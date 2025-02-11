All sections
February 11, 2025

Photo gallery: Special Olympics Missouri Polar Plunge 2025

More than 160 participants braved the icy waters at Cape County Park for the 2025 Polar Plunge, diving into the freezing lake on Saturday, February 8, to support local Special Olympic athletes.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of Lisa's Radiant Reitzels recieve the Polar Plunge Legacy of Giving award in honor of Lisa Reitzel
Members of Lisa's Radiant Reitzels recieve the Polar Plunge Legacy of Giving award in honor of Lisa ReitzelAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of the Copsicles take a photo before heading into the water
Members of the Copsicles take a photo before heading into the waterAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of Lisa's Radiant Reitzels take a group photo together before the plunge
Members of Lisa's Radiant Reitzels take a group photo together before the plungeAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Chaffee STUCO members pose for a photo before taking the freezing plunge
Chaffee STUCO members pose for a photo before taking the freezing plungeAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Chaffee STUCO members Reece VanPelt and Zoe Bentley run back to shore
Chaffee STUCO members Reece VanPelt and Zoe Bentley run back to shoreAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Chaffee STUCO member Gavin Perry looks to shore after going under the water 
Chaffee STUCO member Gavin Perry looks to shore after going under the water Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Chaffee STUCO members run to shore with help from each other
Chaffee STUCO members run to shore with help from each otherAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of the Sam's Club team pose together before they plunge
Members of the Sam's Club team pose together before they plungeAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Adam Swinford looks into the GoPro as he returns to the shore after his plunge
Adam Swinford looks into the GoPro as he returns to the shore after his plungeAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of the Sam's Club team pose together before they plunge
Members of the Sam's Club team pose together before they plungeAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Sam's Club team member enjoying the cold plunge
Sam's Club team member enjoying the cold plungeAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of Team Cape Central get some air before going in the cold water
Members of Team Cape Central get some air before going in the cold waterAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Students from Saxony Lutheran show how strong they are before plunging
Students from Saxony Lutheran show how strong they are before plungingAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions take the plunge 
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions take the plunge Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions take the plunge 
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions take the plunge Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions run to the shore
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions run to the shoreAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of the Egyptian Highschool Freezin' Pharaohs pose for a photo before they plunge
Members of the Egyptian Highschool Freezin' Pharaohs pose for a photo before they plungeAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions run to the shore
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions run to the shoreAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of the Egyptian Highschool Freezin' Pharaohs take the plunge
Members of the Egyptian Highschool Freezin' Pharaohs take the plungeAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Festus Middle School team member screams in enjoyment of her plunge
Festus Middle School team member screams in enjoyment of her plungeAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions wade around in the cold water
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions wade around in the cold waterAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions wade around in the cold water
Festus Middle School team members aka the Minions wade around in the cold waterAlyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford- Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

More than 160 people participated in this year's Polar Plunge, a fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Missouri.

The plunge was held at Cape County Park North, where teams and individuals ran into freezing water Saturday, Feb. 8.

Cape Girardeau Police Department organizes the local plunge.

gallery

