On a rainy evening of Nov. 5, the student editors and staff members of the Southeast Arrow gathered at the Rust Center for Media in downtown Cape Girardeau. As election returns rolled in, the team planned their news coverage for print, online and video.

The Arrow, which is the student newspaper of Southeast Missouri State University, has a history of excellence in journalism. Seven staffers were recently named as national finalists for five prestigious College Media Association Pinnacle Awards. More details on these achievements can be found in our previous coverage.

To vist the Arrow website, go to southeastarrow.com.