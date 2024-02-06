All sections
November 6, 2024

Photo gallery: Southeast Arrow journalists follow election returns in downtown Cape

Arrow journalists and advisers gathered at the Rust Center for Media on a rainy Nov. 5 to cover election returns. Seven staffers are national finalists for prestigious Pinnacle Awards.

Southeast Missourian
Editor-in-Chief of the Arrow, Maddox Murphy, confers with Arrow staff members.
Editor-in-Chief of the Arrow, Maddox Murphy, confers with Arrow staff members.
On a rainy evening of Nov. 5, the student editors and staff members of the Southeast Arrow gathered at the Rust Center for Media in downtown Cape Girardeau. As election returns rolled in, the team planned their news coverage for print, online and video.

The Arrow, which is the student newspaper of Southeast Missouri State University, has a history of excellence in journalism. Seven staffers were recently named as national finalists for five prestigious College Media Association Pinnacle Awards. More details on these achievements can be found in our previous coverage.

To vist the Arrow website, go to southeastarrow.com.

